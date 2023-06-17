Samoa Joe Previews AEW Collision Match, Talks CM Punk & Elite’s Issues

Samoa Joe is set to compete on the debut of AEW Collision in a six-man tag match opposite CM Punk, and he recently talked about Punk’s issues with The Elite and more. Joe spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting Collision, and you can see some highlights below:

On the ‘divide’ between the two sides: “This isn’t a divide, it’s an argument between men. All those dudes don’t represent the entire genre of their generation. They have their own issues and their own problems. I don’t think it’s that deep. They’re grown-ass men. They have disagreements, they can figure it out or not. That’s between them.”

On Punk’s history of being controversial: “I understand the nature of the beast. It’s not a beast that’s easily tamed, so color me unsurprised. I don’t lie to myself and think that everybody acts the same way. People have their own interpretations of things. So color me unphased. The guy’s my friend. He’s been my friend for years, and I have a lot of respect for him. But I understand the nature of the beast. I know what to expect.”

On their six-man tag match on Collision: “We’ve always competed to have the best match of the night, and that’s what we’re still competing to do. It was our ambition that brought us together. We were two young gentlemen who believed we were the best in the world and that we could take it to anybody. That was evident in the young versions of both of us, and it’s manifested to where we are today.”