Samoan SWAT Team Set For MLW Super Series

The Samoan SWAT Team are coming to MLW Super Series ’22 this weekend. MLW announced on Friday that the tag team are set to be in action at the show, which is taking place in Atlanta on Sunday:

Samoan SWAT Team hits Atlanta this Sunday

Who will step up to the SST?

Major League Wrestling today announced the Samoan SWAT Team will be in action at MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Purchase tickets at http://www.LuchaTickets.com.

Lance Anoa’i and super heavyweight Juicy Finau continue to storm the tag team division and now they’re heading to Atlanta as they continue to climb the rankings.

Collectively known as the SST, Anoa’i, Finau and Jacob Fatu have been wrecking shop in MLW since the family united this spring. The problem? Getting opponents. It appears no one wants to step foot in the ring with the trio.

Realizing the challenges Cesar Duran has had in finding adversaries for the SST, the SWAT Team have signed an open contract bout sheet for this Sunday in Atlanta.

Who will step up?

Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

Learn more at: https://mlw.com/superseries22/.