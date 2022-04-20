Samuray del Sol Launches New CBD Brand Kanndela

– Professional wrestler and former WWE Superstar, Samuray del Sol (aka Kalisto), has launched his own brand of CBD products called Kanndela. Kanndela issued us the following press release on the announcement, along with comments by Samuray del Sol on the product launch, which you can see below:

Former WWE star, Kalisto, launches Kanndela, a CBD brand with unique, industry-leading products

(Orlando, FL) April 20, 2022: Between work, kids, family and friends, life can feel overwhelmingly busy. We’re all trying to take care of life’s little details and special moments while still getting in a great workout and trying to keep ourselves healthy and happy. For one star former WWE athlete, Emanuel Rodriguez, known as Kalisto, the secret to keeping up with life and staying in peak physical performance is CBD. Now, he’s eager to share the secret to his workouts and quick recoveries with his own brand of CBD-enhanced products, Kanndela.

Unlike other brands, Kanndela focuses its product line on overall wellness. Among the more unique products offered by Kanndela is a chocolate-flavored whey protein powder infused with CBD. The protein powder makes it easy for anyone to incorporate CBD into their lifestyle. An easy-to-make protein shake consistently delivers 50 milligrams of CBD and 24 grams of protein per serving via top-quality whey concentrate, whey protein isolate, and hydrolyzed whey protein.

“As a world class sports entertainer, road life and injuries were taking a toll on my body,” explains Emanuel Rodriguez, Former WWE Superstar Kalisto, and Founder of Kanndela. “I was always looking for ways to naturally recover. CBD transformed my workouts, it helped with my focus, recovery, and the fitness lifestyle. CBD was so transformative to my workout routine that I created my own line of

CBD products that I use myself and I know works. As part of our product line, we created a one-of-a-kind CBD whey protein that combines the benefits of phytocannabinoids, and incorporates nutrition into an overall wellness regimen. CBD is a game-changer.”

Kanndela’s CBD products are safe and potent. All Kanndela hemp-derived goods have a consistent and dependable number of cannabinoids. Only US-sourced CBD is used to make each CBD-infused products. Each batch is third-party tested and certified. Along with CBD-infused protein power and tinctures, Kanndela offers CBD gummies that are vegan-friendly and come in a variety of delicious flavors including grape, blue raspberry, lemon, mango, and fruit punch. Each gummy offers 25 mg of CBD per piece.

“The name of the brand is Kanndela which means ‘to give light.’ It’s more than a name for us. It’s a philosophy. We discovered what the products can do for us and we want to share that positivity with others,” explains Rodriguez.

For more information about Kanndela or to browse the full line of products visit https://kanndela.com. For the latest news, new product launches and to connect with Kanndela on social media, follow @kanndelabs on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.