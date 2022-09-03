Samuray Del Sol On His Experiences With Vince McMahon & Triple H, Expects Triple H To Bring WWE To a New Level

Samuray Del Sol was Kalisto in WWE, and he recently spoke about his experiences with Vince McMahon and Triple H as well as his expectations for WWE under the latter. Del Sol, who was released from WWE in April of last year, spoke with Lucha Libre Online’s Josean Montesino for a new interview and you can check out a couple highlights below, per Fightful:

On comparisons between Triple H and Vince McMahon: “Look at how Triple H runs NXT. I started with Triple H when NXT first became a thing and his mind is on a whole other level. He hears you, he takes your ideas and tries to improve them. For example, he helped modify my entrance with Sin Cara (now going as Cinta de Oro). When I tried to leap, I was not able to go from the floor over the top rope because I am a shorty. My plan B in the entrance was that I bounced off the apron and landed on my feet, and Triple H helped accommodate my entrance by saying “can you bounce off the apron, land on your feet, and do you little entrance taunt thing that you do”. From there I saw his vision with my entrance and I was in awe of what he saw. He’s perfect and he had a mind that helps him understand us (the wrestlers).

“Vince too, to some extent. He had a next-level mentality that left me with my mouth open. It made me understand why he does things because he thinks about it from far earlier and you don’t know about it at the time. He knows what he is doing because he is very smart and I learned a lot from him. I always had good talks with him and he always supported me with my ideas, from the entrance and he adored Lucha House Party. We (Lucha House Party) had a lot of fun because we were throwing candies all over the place and we hung out with the kids and that’s what we wanted. If I was watching a show, I would always think about how can we have fun while allowing the fans to have fun too. We always had those talks with Vince and I had those talks with Triple H, although not as frequently as I used to in NXT, I always had good relationships with the two. “

On his expectations for WWE under Triple H: “I believe that he will take the company to a whole new level and the people are coming back. I mean, I am still a free agent so anything can happen. Right now, I am having fun, I’m meeting a whole bunch of people, meeting my fans, and having fun with them and you (the interviewer, Josean Montesino).”