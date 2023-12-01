SANADA Says Kazuchika Okada’s Support Of Fan Vote For Wrestle Kingdom Main Event Is ‘Lame’

SANADA doesn’t seem to agree with Kazuchika Okada’s stance that fans should vote on the main event for Wrestle Kingdom 18. Okada said earlier this month that he’s open to a fan vote to determine if his match with Bryan Danielson should main event the January PPV or if SANADA’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match with Tetsuya Naito should. SANADA spoke with Tokyo Sports and jokingly responded to Okada’s sentiment.

Isn’t that lame for Mr. Okada’s opinion? It’s a match between me, who became champion after beating Okada, and Naito, who won the G1 championship after beating Okada. I think Mr. Okada has been the main event of the Tokyo Dome because of his ability. I don’t think it’s right to borrow Bryan’s name recognition and have the fans vote for him this time.”

SANADA vs. Naito is the current main event for the show.