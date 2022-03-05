Sanders’ AEW Rampage 3.4.22 Review  

Happy Friday everybody! Lee Sanders here and AEW REVOLUTION draws near! Tonight’s RAMPAGE is the final stop to that pay-per-view. Tonight’s card sees the TNT Championship being defended by Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin in a Triple Threat match. Meanwhile, a Face of the Revolution qualifying match as Christian Cage vs. Ethan Page. Keith Lee is in action, and Serena Deeb is back with her 5-minute challenge. For those looking to share thoughts on the Revolution ppv this weekend please note I’ll be live covering ppv fallout with a special post show that you can check out via my YouTube channel by clicking here.

Commentators: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho, and Taz

Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

MATCH 1: TNT CHAMPIONSHIP-Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

Andrade exits out of the ring as Sammy and Darby give chase. He finds his way back in the ring as Darby and Sammy tag team on him. Darby connects with Code Red for a two count as Sammy breaks it up. Sammy and Darby look on at each other and start going at it. Darby has Sammy in a headlock now, into the ropes goes Darby as Sammy leapfrogs over Darby, followed by a backflip and connects with a beautiful dropkick! Sammy has Darby in the corner now, delivering hard chops to the chest! Nice rising knee connects to the face of Darby. Sammy tries looking for a super avalanche suplex when Andrade gets in and under Sammy, powerbombs him with Darby to the canvas! The crowd loves it as Andrade goes for a cover on Sammy and it’s a near fall! Andrade picks up Darby and crashes him on the ropes, stomach first! Andrade follows up on Darby by whipping him silly with his belt. During a Picture in Picture break, Andrade goes outside the ring and assaults Sammy for a bit before sending him back in the ring. Andrade opens up Sammy’s legs and stomps on his groin as we are back from break. Andrade now with the Three Amigos as the last impact sends Sammy into the ropes. Andrade and Darby now getting at it but Andrade dominates him to the point he goes up to the top rope looking for a back moonsault. Darby moves out the way as Andrade realizes this and does a backflip, followed by a standing moonsault on Sammy for a cover and near fall. Andrade follows up laying out Darby as finally all three men are teeing off on each other. It is an all out slug and chop fest. Sammy connects with a thrust kick on Andrade as Sammy Irish whips Darby into the corner. Sammy charges at Darby but gets pushed and tossed outside the ring. Andrade gets his knees up to the body of Darby as Darby tried charging at Andrade. Scoop slam done by Andrade, he tries going to the top rope but is denied as Darby starts whipping him with his belt. Andrade is hung up on the ropes as Sammy goes Coast to Coast like Shane O’ Mac on Andrade! Sweet spot! Darby charges at Andrade outside the ring and connects with a dive between the ropes. Darby gestures at Sammy that he wants him as the two go at it exchanging holds. Andrade gets inside as he rolls up Sammy followed by lifting him and crashing him down to the canvas, looking for a pin as Darby interrupts it. Double boots to the face of Andrade by Darby, followed by a stunner, Sammy connects with the GTH! Darby connects with the Coffin Drop on Andrade but is denied by Sammy who connects with a senton to go for the cover on Andrade to retain the championship!

Winner:Sammy (15:00)

Rating: ***

Excellent match with such awesome pacing and effort from all three men. This did not feel one sided at all as for most of this opener all three men were doing something. A well booked and thought out match that showcased why these three are great wrestlers in their own right. Many times you felt Sammy’s reign was in jeopardy. Andrade continues to be the MVP right now with his quality of matches as of late and I’m loving it.

Standing in the ring now is Mr. PENTA SAYS Alex Abrahantes with PAC with Penta as Alex proclaims they want to add some fuel to the fire of their match this weekend against The House of Black. This is becoming too comical because of Alex mainly but it appears Alex is going to actually step up and wrestle. But wait! The lights go out and when they come back on The House of Black are behind them and about to attack. Alex tells them he never said the three of them that’s standing in the ring would face them. That they have their own monster just like House of Black does. And with that we see Eric Redbeard appear as officials try to hold them all together but Redbeard takes out all of security as all six men stare each other down as House of Black watch from the outside.

Dan Lambert is with Scorpio Sky now as he sarcastically congratulates Sammy. He reveals that Sammy will defend his TNT title on next weeks RAMPAGE against Sky. Meanwhile at REVOLUTION, Paige VanZant will be on hand to sign her AEW contract.

MATCH 2: JD Drake vs Keith Lee

Nice stare down with both men as JD tries chopping Keith on the chest a couple of times. Lee no sells them as he delivers a double handed chop, planting him on his rear end, followed by a nice shoulder block! JD looking for a crossbody off the ropes but Keith catches him and puts him over his shoulder for a modified attitude adjustment. The Wingmen’s Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nymath try attacking him but are left laid out by Lee. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks trying walking down to the ring to attack Lee but they stop in their tracks when hearing the music of Orange Cassidy and look on at him silly. What a weird, weird way to end this…

Winner:Keith Lee (2:00)

Rating: NR

Pretty much a dud here as this was really all about highlighting the faces participating in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. I’ll say this though, I love that Lee’s been mixing it up with Hobbs and Starks. Very intrigued by the story arc and am anticipating Hobbs and Lee going at it as it should be solid.

An exclusive clip is shown from Wednesday’s DYNAMITE as CM Punk is bloodied and delivers a coming to Jesus promo as apparently MJF woke up something that’s been dormant in Punk. Watch out now!

CM Punk sends a message to MJF 👀 (via @AEW) pic.twitter.com/96hGoMoOUi — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 5, 2022

Jade Cargill is with Tony Schiavone as apparently Jade doesn’t give a fudge of Tay and her karate moves. Smart Mark Sterling comments on a contract stipulation that makes sure there is no contact initiated by Tay until within at least 48 hours of the event. Anna Jay pops up and asked him what day is it as he tells her as Tay appears out of nowhere with a bicycle kick to Jade! Tay tells Jade she’s got less than 48 hours as a champion…Bitch! I’m dead guys! Too fricking funny!

MATCH 3: Serena Deeb vs Leila Grey

Bell rings as Leila quickly rolls out the ring. Serena goes after her and it’s a game of cat and mouse for a bit. Serena manages to grab onto the ankles of Leila as she tried to get in the ring and brings the pain. Front rear naked choke for Leila’s efforts. Lelia…got me on my knees Leila, begging darling please Leila. Post-match Serena looks to add insult to injury on Leila when Shida comes out with a kendo stick in hand explodes on Serena with it to send her running for cover.

Winner:Serena Deeb (1:05)

Rating: NR

Another dud here but at least we finally got to see the big pay off on where this was all leading and that’s Shida and Deeb fighting. I’m okay with this as Shida’s been coming along as a decent babyface. Deeb has done a fantastic job as a heel these past several weeks, months even.

Eddie Kingston is with Tony Schiavone and is not really focused on his match with Chris Jericho this weeekend as apparently there’s a Reese’s pie he wants to eat with Schiavone. Gotta love Eddie Kingston!

MATCH 4: Face of the Revolution Qualifier-Christian vs Ethan Page

Sadly this match went into Picture in Picture as I had to take a phone call. Match was only on for 90 seconds before a commercial break. We’re picking it up as Christian connects with a nasty spinning ddt on Page. He gets Page back in the ring and is laying fists to his face followed by a sunset flip-pin attempt. It’s a near fall as Christian drops him with a reverse ddt. Christian now to the top but Ethan moves out the way. Ethan manages to lure Christian towards him as he quickly delivers a cutter in-between the ropes. Ethan goes for a cover that only gets him a two count. Christian uses the top rope as a weapon to give a stun gun to the neck of Ethan. Christian now to the top rope as he connects with a diving headbutt. Cover made and it’s a near fall as Christian is looking for a spear but gets shoulder tackled by Ethan. Cover attempt made by Ethan as Christian kicks out. Back and fourth near fall exchanges now as Christian calls for the killswitch but is sent into the steel ring post. Ethan looking for the Ego’s Edge but Christian counters and connects with the killswitch for the victory.

Winner:Christian (6:40)

Rating: **

Happy that Christian is getting an opportunity to participate in the Ladder match. Tonight was refreshing as we got to see him in a singles match as it’s honestly been far too long since we’ve seen him in singles competition on the regular. Hopefully after tonight we can see more of him mixing it up as the man can still go. This match against Ethan Page is a prime example. Speaking of Ethan, this man held his own against the veteran in Christian very well. For every opportunity that’s come his way, no matter how small, Ethan has been crushing it every time. Hopefully before 2022 is out we’ll be singing even more good praises of Ethan.

Post match Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy come out to celebrate with Christian as Young Bucks and RedDragun come out. RedDragun help themselves to the tag titles as somehow as they were left by the champions as they entered the ring. Young Bucks look on disgusted as they have words with RedDragun as Jungle Boy attacks them high from above the top rope to end this episode.

End of Show