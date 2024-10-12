Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 10.11.24  

Hello, my friends! Lee Sanders is back with you all for another edition of AEW Rampage! Fans, we are heading into AEW WrestleDream weekend where many wonder if Shane McMahon will be appearing. Myself and the wife went into those thoughts, previewing the ppv, and talking about AEW’s new TV deal on this weekend’s edition of WRESTLING WITH THE TOPICS, which you can check out below.



Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage card is as follows:

-The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

-Rocky Romero vs. Bryan Keith

-The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher

-Lance Archer in action

-Kris Statlander in action

Before going any further, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences and thoughts of strength to those affected by the recent hurricanes. So much damage done, that is going to cost billions of dollars to repair. It could take years for people to recover. Please folks if you haven’t already, consider donating to the American Red Cross by texting RED CROSS to 90999 to help those impacted.

Venue: Spokane Arena

City: Spokane, WA

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

Orange Cassidy and Mike Bennett kick things off with a lockup that heads to the ropes. Bennett slowly releases Cassidy as we see another lockup. Cassidy comes off the ropes as Bennett shoulder-tackles him. Soon both men trade off pin attempts. Cassidy off the ropes for a shoulder tackle before applying a headlock. Coming from the ropes, Taven tags himself in as soon he gets sent over Cassidy’s shoulder. Reilly tagged and is the legal man now as they put in some work on both men with double dropkicks! Reilly and OC looking like a veteran tag team early on in this match. Reilly is sent into the corner as he is receiving chops to the body by Bennett. Taven tagged as he tried for a lateral press. There is a kickout! The low bridge sends Bennett to the floor as Cassidy sends Taven headfirst into the tur. Reilly uses his elbows to strike Bennett as he tries to look for a submission hold. Bennett reaches the ropes with the tip of his boot for the break. Speaking of break, bad timing for a commercial break! We are back as Taven and Reilly are tagged. Taven hits a DDT on Cassidy. Taven off the ropes for a lionsault! The move gets Taven a near fall as Cassidy is sent outside the ring. Cassidy back in and hits a stunner on Taven. Cassidy tries for a beach break on Bennett but he counters. Bennett hits Reilly in a spine buster for a near fall! Bennett follows up with hard, heavy chops as he tries to catapult Reilly into Taven. Reilly strikes Bennett with his forearm! Reilly goes for his neck guillotine chokehold on Bennett while Cassidy hits the orange punch on Taven for the victory!

Winner: Cassidy and Reilly (10 minutes)

Rating:***

Damn good opener! Loved it! I might be scoring a little too high on this one. We shall see as the night is still young.

Rene Paquette is backstage with Mercedes Mone and Kamille. Mone is here to take care of business as she has to get on her jet. Kamille stays behind as soon as Rene walks off. Meanwhile, the MXM Collection attacked The Acclaimed from behind! I never thought being beat up by fashion models would be so cool! MXM Collection is growing on me as Mansoor grabs a mic to tell Acclaimed this is what happens when Daddy Ass is not around. They did not want to take it this far but their fashion show was taken away. At WrestleDream they promise to defeat Acclaimed and take their spot! They reveal a third man will be in their corner at the PPV. This man will end all the scissor gestures once and for all. Who is the third man? Hulk Hogan? Rico from Billy and Chuck? We shall see!

Video package shown of Kris Statlander who promises she is coming for Mercedes Mone and her TBS Championship.

MATCH 2: Kris Statlander vs Amira aka Victim no. 121

Big boot to the face, a delayed vertical suplex, kip-up, Friday night fever, and it is over.

Winner: Kris Statlander (1 minute)

Rating:NR

SQUASH, SQUASH, SQUASH.

Chris Jericho is with Rene Paquette as he promises to humble Mark Briscoe by winning the ROH World Championship. THANKS GUYS!!!

MATCH 3: The Beast Mortos vs The Butcher

Now this match should be a slobber knocker!! Lockup to begin this one. Both men keep hitting a stalemate. Mortos comes off the ropes for a failed shoulder tackle attempt. Neither man gives ground here as Mortos settles for a snapmare and snapmare on the neck. Butcher hits a short clothesline followed by a pin attempt for a two-count! Butcher gets up his boot to land in the face of Mortos as we head into our next set of commercials. We are back as Mortos misses an off-the-top rope special. Butcher hits a half-nelson followed by a jackhammer for the kickout! Butcher tries climbing to the top as Mortos cuts him off and hits the breakbreaker! Mortos hits a flying head attack for the victory!

Winner: Mortos(6 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent match but sloppy towards the end. Solid nonetheless.

Rene is backstage with Harley Cameron as she continues her fixation on Anna Jay as she wants a piece of her—-err—big time!

MATCH 4: Lance Archer vs Matt Branigan aka Dead Meat No.41

A couple of shoulder strikes, an overhead throw, a couple of chops, and the blackout ends this one.

Winner: Lance Archer (2 minutes)

Rating:NR

SQUASH, SQUASH, SQUASH.

So Don Callis has acquired Lance Archer huh? Interesting but it doesn’t mean anything if it doesn’t go somewhere. Archer’s work has been consistently solid. Hopefully, this move gets him more television time for sure. Jake Roberts meanwhile has joined forces with RUSH. I guess this will work for all involved. I need to see more for better assessment.

Anna Jay is with Rene as she responds to Harley Cameron. Anna promises her that her ass, which is a mighty fine one, kicks back! All the men and women in the congregation say AMEN! Main event time!

MATCH 5: Rocky Romero vs Bryan Keith

Romero brings down right hands on Keith as the action spills outside the ring. Romero hits a pair of leg scissors successfully. Romero to the top as Keith takes himself out the range. Romero connects with a dropkick! Keith hits an exploder after catching Romero attempting for another huricarana as we head into our last set of commercials. We are back as Romero hits a couple of chops between the chests. Romero with an uppercut followed by a swinging DDT for a Keith kick out! Keith hits an elbow strike followed by a knee strike as Romero kicks out! Romero hits slice bread but Keith kicks out! Both men fight on the top rope as Keith hits Romero with a headbutt on the jaw. Romero hits a super sliced bread but he may have tweaked his knee on the way down. Keith takes himself out of pinning range as Romero hits a tope suicida! Rocky tosses him back in the ring as Big Bill plants him with a boot to the face while the referee is distracted! Keith hits a running shot and the diamond dust for the win!

Winner: Beyan Keith (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Not too shabby.

End of Show

For more great talk of all things wrestling and beyond, be sure to follow me on Twitter @THERCWRSHOW and check me out on YouTube.com/thercwrshow Enjoy the weekend you all!