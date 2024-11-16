Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 11.15.24  

Hello amigos! Lee Sanders is back with you all for a frigid but Fantastic Friday on AEW Rampage night! Shout out to the ever-talented & and excellent Jermey Thomas stepping in for me last week. I was slammed with classwork and exams. On a positive note, I have only two more classes to take in the upcoming spring 2025 semester, and I’ll have my associate’s degree in Media Production. From there? I will transition to a four-year college while picking up a job at a TV news station and radio station. To say I am ready for 2025 would be an understatement!

Many moving parts are going on this week with the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, NBA in-season tournament, WWE Women’s US Championship bracket unveiling, AEW taped shows, and more! It is a lot to keep up with, but we’ve got you covered here on this site. This week, AEW Rampage sees the following:

* Ricochet vs. Dante Martin

* Mark Briscoe vs. Ariya Daivari

* Hikaru Shida vs. Leila Grey

* Rocky Romero vs. Komander

* La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & Dralistico)

On that note, let’s talk AEW Rampage!

MATCH 1: Shida vs Leila Grey

Excellent spinning waist lock and return to the canvas as Grey is sent crashing. Shida connect with a knee lift before picking her up over her shoulders. Leila with a counter and a rollup for a near fall. Leila connects with a shotgun dropkick, looking for her twelfth victory in AEW. Shida sent head-first into the corner. Leila follows up with chops as Shida counters with an elbow strike. Leila counters and hits a bulldog for a near fall. Both women are at a vertical base with some strong back & fourth punches. Leila was sent back first to the canvas by a haymaker! Shida pounds the face of Grey repeatedly with right hands. Shida follows up with a middle dropkick from the middle ropes for a two-count. Shida hits a falcon arrow for the win!

Winner: Shida (5 minutes)

Rating:**

MATCH 2: Mark Briscoe vs. Ariya Daivari

Nice lockup followed by a headlock by Briscoe as he’s sent into the ropes and hits a clothesline. Briscoe follows it up with a spinning back fist and open palm strike! Briscoe hits a back-body drop as he’s dominating early on in this contest. Daivari hits a jawbreaker as the action spills to the outside. Briscoe slams Daivari into the barricades while giving fans high-fives. Briscoe hits a running boot to the face and returns to the ring to break the referee’s count. Briscoe with a headbutt as he grabs a chair and is about to launch himself off it when Mark Sterling grabs it away. Daivari can take advantage of Briscoe being distracted by Sterling as he gets in a couple of hits. We are back from commercials as Daivari is looking for a big move from the top rope. Briscoe fights him off but is unable to hit the froggy splash. Daivari connects with a short-arm lariat and DDT for a kick-out! Daivari tries shoulder tackles, but they are ineffective. Briscoe connects with a couple of open-handed palm strikes. Briscoe with a couple of significant elbow strikes! Briscoe hits a fisherman brainbuster as somehow Daivari is still in this one. Briscoe reverses Daivari’s attempt with the J-driller when Mark Sterling interferes again. Rocky Romero comes out, and slugs Sterling as Briscoe sets up Daivari for the froggy splash and the victory!

Winner: Mark Briscoe (11 minutes)

Rating:**

Pretty solid back and fourth. Always a good showing from Briscoe, but I was more interested in focusing on Daivari. That man doesn’t get enough television time, but he’s been good each time I see him. Daivari has improved these past couple of years. I would love to see more of him. How about you all?

MATCH 3: Rocky Romero vs. Komander

MVP is watching this match on a backstage monitor. I’m curious who he is rooting for, folks. My money is on Komander. This one has an early series of reversals, leapfrogs, and counters. Komander hits a tope suicida between the ropes that connect. Komander climbs to the top and tries for a move as Romero moves out of the way in time. Romero manages to hook the leg for a pin attempt, but no mas! Komander is strong-whipped into the corner as Romero lands a knee between the shoulder blades! Romero takes it to the top turnbuckle. Romero connects with a superplex! We are back as Komander hits another high-risk, big-reward move from the ropes! MVP is impressed as Komander connects with a dropkick from the side ropes! Romero anticipates a moonsault as he gets a boot up in time and hits the slice bread for a near fall. Komander hits a running power slam into the corner and returns to the top. Komander walks the rope and hits the shooting star press for the victory!

Winner: Komander (10 minutes)

Rating:**

MVP approves!

Anna Jay is in the middle of a backstage interview when Taya Valkyrie interferes. Taya tells her to tread lightly, but Anna doesn’t back down; she’s ready to throw it down. Taya walks off as we head into our next matchup.

MATCH 4: RUSH & Mortos vs Richard Holiday & Alec Price

Mortos with a clothesline on Mortos followed by a Powerslam. Price gets off a dropkick as Mortos hits a Samoan suplex. RUSH is tagged as Price finally tags Holiday. Chops are traded off before RUSH connects with a dropkick to the back of the head. The action spills to the ring, where RUSH is swarming Holiday with his aggressive onslaught of punishment. The action spills back into the ring as RUSH hits a Bull’s horns in the corner for the win. WTF!

Winner: RUSH & Mortos (3 minutes)

Rating:NR

SQUASH, SQUASH, SQUASH! Justice for Richard Holiday!

Lexi interviews MVP, who admits he has his eyes on several talents on the AEW roster. MVP turns the conversation to talking about his issue with Swerve Strickland, calling Swerve’s demeanor full of arrogance. MVP feels a lot of pride comes before the fall. MVP promises there’ll be lessons Komander will learn when he faces Shelton Benjamin on this weekend’s AEW Collision.

MATCH 5: Ricochet vs. Dante Martin

IT’S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT! Ricochet with a nice side headlock in our match closer. There are a series of reversals and rollups as Martin looks for a backslide. Ricochet counters and tries for a backslide of his own as Martin counters. Ricochet gets the best of the outcome as he hits a dropkick. MVP is watching this one as well. Dante connects with a knee to the face as the action returns to the ring. Ricochet with an enziguri followed by the flying elbow for a near fall. We are back from our final set of commercials. Ricochet ascends to the top rope, but Martin eventually derails him. Martin with a nice cartwheel from the ropes as he lands an impressive kick! Martin follows it up with a tope suicida and a springboard splash for only a near fall. Dante is looking for the half Nelson, but Ricochet counters. Series of reversals as Ricochet gets off a brain buster and a shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet with a thrust kick followed by the blue thunder bomb for a two-count! Ricochet follows up with a suplex and his version of the hidden blade to win this one! Good stuff!

Winner: Ricochet (11 minutes)

Rating:***

MVP approved!

End of Show

