Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 12.1.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Fantastic Friday everyone! Lee Sanders here not just for tonight’s AEW RAMPAGE live coverage, but also Saturday’s AEW Collision as Theo will be off for the weekend for well deserved rest. Hope you all been well. Let’s jump right into the action!

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Venue: Target Center

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Evil Uno, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Alex Reynolds vs Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, Trent Beretta, HOOK

Heels jump on the babyfaces from behind as our match is finally underway. Uno is working on Danhausen in the corner for a bit as he strong whips into another corner. Hausen rebounds with a kick to the midsection as HOOK is tagged. All eight men enter the ring as all chaos erupts again. The referee has no control in this one whatsoever. There was about to be a group hug when Dark Ordee denies them. The best friends rebound to go for a successful hug on the second try. Menard with a backbreaker on HOOK as Parker follows up with a knee to the face. Beretta with a jumping knee strike to Parker as Menard gets him in a powerbomb. Cassidy comes in and lands a DDT on Menard as Uno chops Cassidy to the ground! Danhausen with a release German suplex as Reynolds cracks him across the jaw! HOOK comes in with the t-bone suplex on him and Parker! HOOK is even able to get one off on Uno to make the fans pop! Wheeler Yuta crashes the scene as HOOK is blindsided by Menard! Menard with a suplex as Parker and Menard gang up on him. Uno in with the tag as he’s rammed into the corner where it’s an all-out assault on HOOK. Reynolds with the cover as HOOK kicks out. We are back as Beretta got the tag in briefly as Cassidy soon comes in stomping a mudhole in Reynolds and Uno! Spinning ddt blocked as Cassidy settles for the stun dog millionaire. Evil Uno with counters Cassidy’s next move with a spinning-inverted ddt. Reynolds charging at Cassidy as he tries setting him up on the ropes. Beretta comes in for the save with a release German suplex! Danhausen tags himself in as he and Menard start trading trash talking. Danhausen curses him as he reaches in his groin and pulls out Jake Hager’s favorite hat! Hager is livid as he charges after Danhausen and is sent fumbling over the top rope. HOOK with the REDRUM on Parker as Danhausen gets a rollup on Menard for the win.

Winner:HOOK and Best Friends (13 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent opener.

Rene Paquette is with Ruby SoHo, Saraya, and Anna Jay as Saraya is ecstatic over Anna Jay offering her services to them for their tag match later tonight. Parker arrives at the scene rather quickly as he tries to holler at Ruby. Saraya isn’t having any of it as she rushes away with Ruby after Anna tells him that she doesn’t want him, Hager, and Parker at ringside during her match. Elsewhere, Tony Schiavone is bringing out Sting and Ric Flair to the ring. I guess that backstage promo from Dynamite this Wednesday wasn’t good for Tony Khan as we’re doing a second take. Sting is happy to be back in Minneapolis as he has so many favorite memories as he thanks Schiavone, Tony Khan, fans, and Ric Flair. Speaking of Ric Flair, he’s on the mic now talking about how much fun he’s had in his career. Flair also talks about his best friends in life as it includes Ricky Steamboat, Dusty Rhodes, and the Icon, Sting. I was ready for Flair to mention Triple H and Hulk Hogan but not this go-round. Flair promises that they’ll be going out AEW strong style as the hype for Sting’s final match at Revolution continues.

We are back as Rene is with Statlander, Shida, and Skye Blue as she gets their thoughts on the recent setbacks they all have faced. Skye and Statlander trash talk one another as Shida tries to be the voice of reason. Shida tells them to out their differences to the side and come together as a team. Speaking of team, time for our next match.

MATCH 2: Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher vs Dead Meat 1, 2, and 3

Blink and you missed it!

Winner:Don Callis Family (30 seconds)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!!

Prince Nana backstage with Brian Cage as apparently he’s giving an opportunity to Henry and Drake to see if they can come through for him. If they do then they just may have a shot at joining the Mogul Embassy.

MATCH 3: Ruby SoHo, Saraya, Anna Jay vs Skye Blue, Shida, Kris Statlander

Shida going for a cover early on as Anna kicks out. Skye is tagged in briefly as Statlander tags herself back in. Skye tags herself back in as Statlander does it again before Shida tags herself in. Enziguri on Saraya as Shida follows up with a torture rack. Shida suplexes Ruby onto Saraya as Skye is tagged now as we head into our next set of commercials. We are back as tags been made on both sides. Anna Jay with a back heel kick on Statlander as Saraya comes in with a running knee to the face. Anna with the cover as Statlander kicked out. Anna tries for queenslayer as Statlander counters with a side back suplex. Ruby with an STO on Statlander as Skye Blue superkicks Ruby’s head off! Saraya with a big kick of her own as Shida comes off the ropes with a jumping knee. Anna Jay takes down Shida with a kick of her own and catches Statlander with the flatliner! Ruby gets the tag as Anna connects with the Jay kick on Statlander. Ruby goes in for a superkick as Statlander pulls Anna into the crosshairs and she’s kicked instead! Smart move by Statlander who tags Skye Blue and puts Ruby over her shoulders. Statlander plants her face first into the canvas as Skye comes in for the code blue for the win.

Winner:Shida, Skye Blue, Kris Statlander (9 minutes)

Rating:**

A bit off in a areas but a decent womens match. The real story here is Ruby Soho just not able to do right as Saraya continues showing her tough love. If this is how ultimately Ruby turns babyface then I’m okay for this angle as I’ve been calling for Tony Khan and AEW to invest more in long term storytelling.

MATCH 4: Brian Cage & The Workhorsemen vs Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, Vikingo

Cage and Komander kicking things off as Penta gets tagged in and he goes for a successful diving crossbody onto Cage. Brian Cage tries for a spinning clothesline and misses as Penta his him square in the jaw with a thrust kick. Vikingo and Henry is tagged as Vikingo gets him in the corner and connects with an implosion dragoncarana, followed by a corkscrew kick! Drake is tagged on now as he calls for Vikingo to chop him. Drake takes two right to the chest like a champ! Drake tries to go for a chop of his own and misses but catches Vikingo as he grounds him! Vikingo with a leg scissors tag down as Penta launches Komander in the air which sets up Komander for a big dropkick on Cage! All three Lucha does leap off the top rope except for Vikingo who botches it big time as we head into our final set of commercials. We are back as Penta connects with a ddt on the workhorsemen and a superkick to Cage. Komander is tagged as he hits a dropkick on Drake. Meanwhile, Henry is launched in the air by Penta as Vikingo catches him midair with a knee strike. Komander stepping off the back of Penta to dropkick to Drake! Everyone gangs up on Cage but somehow he kicks out despite being hit by all three Luchadors. Cage sets up Komander with a monkey flip into Drake who connects with a powerbomb as he slingshots Komander into Henry who superkicks him! Henry to the top and gets in a double stomp as Vikingo breaks up the pin attempt. Penta with a thrust kick to Drake as Cage hits him with the F5! Vikingo hits Cage with a ddt from over the top rope as Henry hits him with a piledriver. Penta with the made in Japan as Drake hits Penta next. Komander with the back he’ll kick as Henry accidentally hits Cage. Cage is pissed as he unleashes a spinning clothesline on Henry. Drake goes after Cage as Cage pushes him and heads for the showers. Henry is left alone as Penta hits him with the fear factor! Komander follows up a move from the top rope as Vikingo hits the 630 senton for the win.

Winner:Vikingo, Penta, Komander (10 minutes)

Rating:**

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!!

End of Show

For more great talk of all things wrestling and beyond, be sure to follow me on Twitter @THERCWRSHOW and check me out on YouTube.com/thercwrshow Enjoy the weekend y’all!