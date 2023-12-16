Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 12.15.23  

Happy Fantastic Friday! Lee Sanders is back with you all as tonight’s edition of AEW RAMPAGE, themed under WINTER IS COMING. I am curious to see how this episode plays out and how it is received, as this week’s DYNAMITE was met with mixed reviews. Let’s jump right into action!

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: College Park Center

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Orange Cassidy & The Von Erichs vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang & Jake Hager

Ross Von Erich and Angelo Parker begin with a lockup as they approach the ropes. The referee breaks them up as Angelo takes a swing and a miss. That was great wristlock control on Parker before it’s reversed. Ross comes to his feet and turns things around with a dropkick, followed by a high boot and a dropkick in the corner. Marshall and Menard tagged in as Marshall made quick work of him. Jake Hager tags himself in when Cassidy demands and receives the tag. Hager tossed Cassidy into the corner. Cassidy tries looking for the sunset flip but is denied as Hager hoists him on the top rope. Dropkick to Hager’s chest, followed by a DDT. Back from the commercial, Cassidy tags Marshall, laying in heavy right hands left and right on everyone, followed by clotheslines. Dropkick by Marshall as he sends Parker outside the ring. Menard attacked from behind as the Von Erichs combined for some great teamwork—Cassidy with the stun gun millionaire on Hager as Von Erichs double dropkicks him outside the ring. Parker had a rollup on Marshall from behind but no mas. Parker tries again and fails as Marshall reverses it and scores the win.

Winner:Von Erichs and Cassidy (7 minutes)

Rating:**

What a great moment for the Von Erichs and start to RAMPAGE. Von Erichs looked good and better than ever since I last checked them out regularly in MLW. Seeing them appear on this episode and wrestle brought back so many fun memories I had of the family as a kid. Not quite the proper utilization of them to the fullest, as The Iron Claw theatrical release is around the corner. The Von Erichs should’ve been promoting the Hell out of this movie on AEW programming. Why there hasn’t been a MJF and Von Erichs segment promoting the movie, followed by the Devil destroying the Von Erichs or just Kevin Von Erich is beyond me. Feel free to sound off.

Post-match, Menard, Parker, and Hager ambush the Von Erichs and Cassidy. Danhausen tries coming in to put a curse on them, but it fails. Danhausen is about to get jumped when Kevin Von Erich comes in to aid his sons as claws are given to everyone—great moment for wrestling fans.

Cameras catch up with Mark Briscoe to find out what’s next for him after being eliminated from the Continental Classic. Mark talks about powering forward as he runs into Team Jarrett. Jay Lethal is happy bumping into Mark as he tells his entourage he wants to speak with Mark alone. Jay Lethal is humbled. He’s looking forward to facing his friend next week as it’s all about honor. Talk about a hard left turn for Lethal.

MATCH 2: Powerhouse Hobbs and Takeshita vs Hunter Grey and Paul Titan

A series of clotheslines, spinebuster, and the world’s most dangerous slam later, and this one is over.

Rating:NR

All about Callis Family vs Jericho & Omega.

Callis grabs a microphone to tell the crowd how Jericho and Omega came to be out of fear. As far as Callis is concerned, Chris Jericho is trying to run and hide in the tag division. No problem, as the Callis family is now in the tag division. Callis reveals that in the future, they are pulling the free bird rule—sorry, Callis rule- which is that any two members of the Callis family will go into action and can beat Omega and Jericho. Speaking of Omega, his surgery wasn’t referenced on the show tonight. I guess there wasn’t enough time to splice it in, folks.

MATCH 3: Anna Jay vs Red Velvet

Velvet with a rollup for a kickout as both girls exchange early pinfall attempts in their exchange. Velvet misses a dropkick but redeems herself with body blows to Anna’s midsection as Anna is showboating. Anna catches Velvet on the ropes and delivers a sidekick that sends Velvet crashing to the canvas. Velvet’s head is rammed into the steel post before she’s stretched like a bow and arrow. We are back as Velvet takes Anna off her feet with a back elbow, followed by a leg lariat—Velvet with her knees to the back of Anna. Velvet misses a corkscrew kick as Anna gets her with the widow’s peak! Daddy Magic comes down to the ring as Velvet takes advantage of the distraction with a rollup. Anna kicks out as Velvet lays her out with a spinning lariat. Menard and Velvet shout at one another as Anna charges at Velvet and misses. Velvet tries a running clothesline at Anna, but Anna moves out of the way as Velvet hits Menard instead. Anna with the queenslayer on Velvet for the submission victory.

Winner:Anna Jay (7 minutes)

Rating:**

Solid effort by both girls. I need to know more about why Menard was out tonight, as it was so random. Menard normally doesn’t accompany Anna.

MATCH 4: Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

Dante and Komander kick things off as we see a nice leg scissors takedown by Komander—sweep and lateral press attempt by Dante but no mas. Vikingo and Andretti tagged at the same time. Vikingo is looking for the sunset flip as Andretti rolls around and tries for a move off the ropes. It all comes to a reversal stalemate as Penta and Darius are tagged in to face each other now. Darius has a nice dropkick as Penta comes right back with a superkick: swing and a miss as Penta catches Darius with not one but two switchblades. Vikingo, Komander, and Penta fly off the top rope and crash into all three men outside as we head into our final set of commercials. We are back as Penta is tagged and connects with a double DDT on Top Flight. Komander with a DDT on Andretti as Dante delivers a knee strike to Komander’s face. Dante put between the ropes as Vikingo hit a leg drop—Darius with the ripcord on Vikingo as Penta superkicks Darius silly, followed by a spinning falcon arrow. Dante with a bodysplash on Komander as the two of them are slugging it out on the apron. Penta catches Dante from the top rope with a code breaker as Komander hits a huricarana on Dante from the inside out. Komander goes to the top and tries for a falling-back body maneuver. Komander gets back suplexes by Darius! Cikingo is now on the back of Darius as a somewhat botched code red executed. Penta hits a code red of his own as all six men are down. Penta and Dante begin chopping each other as soon as all six men are in the ring, chopping one another. All six men exchange superkicks, clotheslines, and kip-ups. Man, it’s starting to become pretty comical. Komander gets caught by Darius and Andretti from off the ropes as Dante spikes for the win.

Winner:Top Flight (15 minutes)

Rating:**

Gymnastics and Spotfest put to the side, a nice car crash type of match. Some people will feel the main event should be higher than what I’m giving it and I understand. If really enjoyed it then good for you as I’m not hating. Not everyone likes certain styles of wrestling, performers or story arcs. Who knew?! Anyway, I’m big on Top Flight, and I’ve said for a while now that if the brothers can stay healthy and injury-free, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be the champions. I’m pulling for them big time this go-round.

End of Show

For more great talk of all things wrestling and beyond, be sure to follow me on Twitter @THERCWRSHOW and check me out on YouTube.com/thercwrshow Enjoy the weekend you all!