Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 12.20.24  

Hello, my friends! Lee Sanders is back with you all on this fantastic Friday, as only two episodes total of AEW Rampage remain before the series is officially canceled. I hope your weekend is off to a great start and you have squashed that last-minute Christmas shopping. If not, you want to get out there early and shop before it gets too congested with traffic and people. Tonight’s AEW Rampage card is as follows:

-We’ll hear from Don Callis

-Lio Rush and Action Andretti in action

-Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

-Konosuke Takeshita and Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis

-Brody King vs. Komander (Continental Classic – Gold League)

I'll repeat this next week, but with my tenure ending with Rampage coverage, I'm excited for the future. Working here at 411 Mania has helped strengthen my writing and confidence, which is excellent as I am interested in pursuing a career in journalism and media production. I want to thank everyone behind the scenes who allowed me to write for the site. Special shout out to Asish, Jeremy, and you, the loyal readers. Let's Get into the action on that note!

Venue: Entertainment & Sports Arena

City: Washington, DC

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, Tony Schiavone

Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis open things up for this episode as Callis is wearing a hat for once! It looks good on him as it covers up that coin slot on his forehead. Callis is hyping up why Kyle Fletcher is the top 1% elite as he goes over Fletcher’s recent victories. Fletcher talks about being the hottest prospect of the company and its future. Callis looks like a pimp with his hat!

MATCH 1: Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis vs Takeshita and Brian Cage

Brian Cage looks different! I don’t know if it is the beard and hairstyle or what! I barely recognized him. Hobbs and Takeshita lock up to begin this one early on, as Takeshita is out-powered. Cage is tagged as both men come to a stalemate with clotheslines. Hobbs now has a few clotheslines before Davis assists with a double-shoulder tackle. Davis now has a couple of chops and a scoop slam. Davis with a lateral press and a kick out by Cage at one! Takeshita comes in to help take down Hobbs as Cage enters, and all four men briefly brawl with one another. The referee takes control briefly as Cage and Takeshita double-team on Hobbs. Cage and Hobbs exchanging forearm strikes. Hobbs connects with an explosive suplex as he tags Davis! Davis, with a big body drop as the big man tries looking for a senton. Cage gets his knees up as he tags Takeshita! Takeshita hits a blue thunder bomb for a near fall as we head into commercials. We are back. Davis hits a backdrop and tags Hobbs! Takeshita is also tagged, and Hobbs ends up clotheslining both of them. Hobbs hits Cage with a power slam! Takeshita gets a power slam as well. Takeshita counters a spinebuster attempt and hits a rolling forearm. Takeshita into the ropes as Hobbs hits a spinebuster! Cage interrupts the pin count as our match continues! Takeshita and Cage apply the pressure on Hobbs! Cage with a pump handle slam and cover! Hobbs kicks out as now all four men are going at it again. Cage with the drill claw on Davis! Hobbs and Cage spill out to the floor. Takeshita and Davis are going at it as Davis hits a running clothesline! Both men hit each other with clotheslines as Takeshita hit a running knee, followed by the raging fire for the win!

Winner: Takeshita and Brian Cage (14 minutes)

Rating:***

That was loads fun!

Rene Paquette interviews Willow Nightingale about her upcoming AEW International Women’s Cup Qualifier Final win as she advances to Wrestle Dynasty. Kris Statlander interrupts to wish her luck as Willow stands perplexed.

MATCH 2: Lio Rush and Action Andretti vs Hawkins and Goldie

Blink and you’ll miss it!

Winner: Action Andretti and Lio Rush (30 seconds)

Rating:NR

SQUASH

Top Flight comes out, things get out of hand, and a brawl erupts between all four men. Andretti and Rush stand tall as things are heating up! Meanwhile, backstage, Harley Cameron is talking with Rene when Penelope Ford appears. Penelope promises to have her back if she has hers. It’s a hilarious segment, as Cameron doesn’t understand what Ford means. Rene has to let Harley know the 411 as we head into our next match.

MATCH 3: Harley Cameron vs Willow Nightingale

Harley comes off the ropes and is slammed by Willow. Willow goes for a cover, as it’s a kickout! Willow hits a couple of scoop slams as we head into our next set of commercials. We are back as Harley hits a rising knee lift followed by an enziguri and shining wizard for a near fall! Willow hits a Death Valley driver for a kickout! Willow follows up with a powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale (7 minutes)

Rating:*

Okay match but the Picture in Picture took half the match up with commercials and all. Both girls did well, but I wish several more minutes could have been added. Otherwise, this match was not a dud, so you all understand my rating.

Post-match, Penelope Ford attacks Willow from behind as she and Cameron continue attacking. Kris Statlander comes in for the save to send both girls racing for the exit! The D.C. crowd is chanting for Statlander and Willow to hug it out! Willow seems down as Statlander runs out of the ring, looking like she made a mistake. This feels so rushed for my personal taste, but hey, all my favorites were in this segment. That is a win in itself!

MATCH 4: Brody King vs Komander (Gold League – Continental Classic)

Komander uses a dropkick as King does not fall. King clotheslines Komander as he awaits him to come to his feet. Komander tries chopping King a few times before King chops him down with great ease! King’s chops sound like gunshots! Komander off the ropes as he is sent over the shoulders of King. Komander is sent into the ropes as he reverses and tries for a crossbody. No one is home as King hits a couple of clotheslines to the head of Komander. Komander is now targeting King’s knees and legs with a series of kicks. Komander tries skinning the cat on the ropes, but King chops him to the outside! Mercy! We are back from our final commercials as Komander manages to hit a crucifix and bomb them and King outside. Komander tries for an air strike, but King catches him! King tries to charge into Komander, who’s set up by the barricades. King crashes and burns as Komander moves out of the way in time! Komander follows up with a midair salute! Komander to the top rope but spends too much time flexing as King comes from behind. Komander reverses whatever King was trying to do, sending him crashing head-first to the canvas! Komander with a 450 splash and a picture-perfect pin as King kicks out! King overcommits with a shoulder strike as he hits the steel post! Komander capitalizes and hits another air strike attack! What a match! Komander climbs again and hits a diving moonsault on King’s spine! Komander to the ropes, but King grabs him and hits his finisher for the win! I believe it was the Gonso bomb, but I’ll rely on you all for correction.

Winner: Brody King (14 minutes)

Rating:***

Damn that was good!

End of Show

Catch you all for the series finale of AEW RAMPAGE next week, fam!

