Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 2.2.24  

Lee Sanders with you all, as February is already here! Man, time flies, as we had a crazy week of news last week. Things are quiet as we have a lovely weekend of wrestling action from one of your favorite promotions. That weekend of goodness continues with this week's AEW RAMPAGE. On the card for this episode, see "Private Party" Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. "Top Flight" Dante Martin and Darius Martin. Meanwhile, AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver in an eliminator match. Elsewhere, Willow Nightingale faces Queen Aminata. Finally, Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels in an eight-man tag match.

Location: New Orleans

Venue: UNO Lakefront Arena

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

Quen and Darius open up this contest white hot as Dante soon gets the tag and has a nice wristlock on Quen. Darius is tagged as the brothers try for a double-team attempt. It backfires as Quen pulls off a double dropkick to tag in Isiah. Action Andretti arrives to talk trash to Quen as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as Darius gets in a tag to Dante, who delivers repeated flying forearm strikes to Iasah. Dante with a nice crossbody for a near fall. Darius is tagged as the brothers try for another double team, but Isiah fights them off. Isiah kicks Darius and follows up with a spinning DDT. Quen is tagged as he delivers a flying back moonsault for a near fall. Darius with a tope between the ropes to ground Isiah. Dante, with a spinning spike, slam on Quen to pick up the win.

Winner:Top Flight (8 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent opener. Top Flight continues to string those wins together. If you’re a fan, then you’ll love this. Especially with the return of AEW Rankings, these guys will have a shot at some tag titles before you know it.

Rene is with Sammy Guevara as Sammy is upset at the Don Callis family for denying him the opportunity to continue putting food on the table for his kid and wife. Sammy reveals he’s medically cleared as he vows to take revenge on them. Match or no match, he’s coming for them! Elsewhere, Team Jarrett is trying to get on the same page as Jeff Jarrett tells Jay Lethal his problem with Lethal. Lethal is too damn nice for his own good. Meanwhile, Jarrett is the opposite; at one point, he and Lethal had that drive and tenacity. As he walks off, Jarrett declares himself as the lead for next week’s meetings. Karen Jarrett tells Lethal he is a nice guy before walking off.

MATCH 2: AEW World Tag Team Championships-Big Bill (c) & Ricky Starks(c) vs John Silver & Alex Reynolds

The big man Bill is tagged as he delivers multiple big body splashes on Silver and Reynolds. Big Bill is fired up as he delivers heavy right hands to Reynolds before giving a big boot to Evil Uno, who drops on the apron. Action spills to the outside, where Dark Order sends Bill face-first into the steel post. Inside the ring when, Reynolds kicks Bill in the face twice before taking a black hole slam! Ricky is tagged as he fires off clotheslines and scoop slams on Silver. A hip attack follows as Reynolds gets a kick to the midsection before walking the ropes. Evil UNO trips the leg of Starks as Starks immediately slides out of the ring to spear him silly! In the ring, Starks sets up Silver for the Roshambo for the victory.

Winner:Big Bill & Ricky Starks (6 minutes)

Rating:**

Nice title defense with predictable outcome. It’s all good, though, as we continue building up the tag champions for Sting and Darby Allin. That should be a fun match as I can’t wait!

Rene gets words from Powerhouse Hobbs and Don Callis. As far as Callis is concerned, Sammy may be medically cleared, but he’s not mentally cleared. Sammy is not the hunter, as he’s the hunted. Hobbs warns Sammy to watch his back as we approach our next match.

MATCH 2: Queen Aminata vs Willow Nightingale

A collar and elbow tie-up begins this one. Willow manages briefly to get headlock control before Aminata reverses the hold. Willow reverses it and begins to twerk as soon as both girls go into the ropes. Willow with the shoulder tackle! Another bouncing off the ropes as Aminata gets a rollup for a near fall. Willow with a diving crossbody from the ropes for a two count. Willow now with a couple of short lariats as she takes to the top for a dropkick. Aminata retreats to the floor to end up sweeping the legs of Willow, who was looking for a senton as we head into our next set of commercials. We are back as Aminata comes in hot with a kick to the face. She tried looking for the cover, and somehow, Willow kicked out. Aminata with a headbutt to Willow, followed by a German Suplex. Aminata missed a hip attack as no one was home. Willow with a cannonball, followed by a Death Valley driver for a kickout. Willow hits a powerbomb to follow up and end this one.

Winner:Willow (6 minutes)

Rating:**

Aminata continues impressing the heck out of me, even in defeat. Decent little match. We need to be careful with Aminata on AEW TV in the future. The more losses she tallies then, the higher the odds fans will be disinterested in her.

Backstage, Orange Cassidy and Best Friends run into the Undisputed Kingdom, where a 3-on-3 tag match is pitched for next week’s RAMAPGE. The challenge is accepted as we head into our next set of commercials.

We are back as Rene tries to speak with Willow and Kris when Saraya, Ruby, and Harley interrupt. Willow and Kris have made it a challenge to face them next week in a tag match.

MATCH 4: Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker vs CMLL’s Mistico, Mascara Dorado, Hechicero, Volador Jr

Dorado and Sydal begin this one, where we see fast reversals as Menard and Volador go in for a quick cup of coffee before Daniels and Mistico are tagged. Daniels with an arm drag as Mistico comes back with a nice crossbody. It’s not enough to go for a cover as Mistico sends Daniels out of the ring. Daniels comes back in and is sent into the corner. Dorado, with a running shooting star press on Sydal before Daniels is tagged. The two men trade chops to the chest before Dorado gets a back-heel trip. Parker and Menard double team on Dorado as Sydal gets in a cover for the kick out. Sydal wrenching up Dorado in a bow & arrow stretch as we head into our final set of commercials. We are back as Hechincero is tagged and lays in heavy shots on Daniels. He goes over the ropes to apply a sleeper on Daniels and a flying clothesline from the top rope. Everyone gets in the ring now to trade off kicks as Daniels gets in a flatliner on Hechincero before all the men get in where chaos erupts! Daniels tries for the angel’s wings on Hechincero, but it’s to no avail as Hechincero gets in a rollup pinfall victory to end the show.

Winner:Team CMLL (9 minutes)

Rating:**

A chaotic and all over the place but full of energy.

End of Show

