Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 6.24.22  

Good Friday everybody! It’s time to kick back and unwind as the weekend is here and what better way to start then with AEW RAMPAGE! Lee Sanders here and it’s the final AEW RAMPAGE as we make out way to this weekend’s AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door PPV event which should be a banger!

Commentators: Exaclibur, Taz, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Andrade El Idolo vs Rey Fenix

And we begin this matchup hot and heavy after a collar lockup as we’re going lucha libre here folks! Andrade with a boot to the face of Fenix. Fenix counters with a spinning kick as Andrade comes back with forearm strikes to the back of Rey’s head. Andrade tries to toss Fenix over the top rope but Fenix counters with a back-heel kick. Both men jockeying for position as Andrade gets the upper hand and connects with his version of the three amigos. Fenix comes right back with his own three amigos as afterwards he takes to the top rope. Andrade takes the low road outside the ring as Fenix comes crashing down on him. Some serious hangtime by Rey as the action gets back in the ring where we see more counters from both men. Fenix plants El Idolo with a German suplex / pin combo for a near fall. Fenix tries running up to the top rope but Andrade pushes him off to send him crashing to the canvas. Back from commercial break as Andrade stopped by Fenix from the top rope briefly but El Idolo plants him with a double stomp! A pinfall attempt follows up but it’s a near fall as the action continues. El Idolo rushes after Fenix but meets a boot to the face and gets armdragged, followed by Fenix doing his own double stomp. Fenix plants a stalling dropkick from the top rope on El Idolo, followed by a rolling cutter for a near fall. Fenix tries looking for a frog splash but it’s countered by Andrade who gets his knees up in time. Andrade gets a cradle pin but it’s a near fall. Both men go back and fourth with elbow strikes followed by chops as Fenix connects with a enziguri. Fenix went to walk the tight rope but Andrade gives the ropes a tug to make Fenix fumble. El Idolo looks for a running knee as Fenix moves out the way in time as Andrade is hurting big time! Fenix capitalizes with a double stomp to the back of El Idolo as we head into another set of ad breaks. We’re back now as Fenix connects with a Spanish Superfly from the top rope which leaves the fans gasping for air! Fenix goes for the cover but doesn’t hook the leg as Andrade barely kicks out! Referee is checking on Fenix as Jose passes a tablet to Andrade to use. Andrade is about to use it but the ref stops him in time as Andrade tries to go for a low blow. Fenix catches Andrade’s boot in time as Andrade quickly delivers a double poke to the eyes. Andrade sends Fenix into the ropes as Fenix bounces off of them and tries dialing up a spinning back kick. Andrade drops him with a low double kick to the knees. A series of counters by both men here as Fenix delivers an insane spinning dive off the ropes. RUSH arrives to deliver a kick to the groin of Fenix as the referee is distracted by Jose and Alex going at it briefly. Andrade connects with a hammerlock ddt to end this classic encounter!

Winner:Andrade (20:00)

Rating: *****

What an insane and classic matchup! One of the absolute strongest AEW singles matches thus far for both men. This was PPV quality action here folks and I’m not overhyping it as this was a true banger. Andrade has really been finding his groove as of late and I’m loving him for it! More please!

Post-match Andrade with members of his new La Faccion Ingobernable faction, rip the mask off of Fenix as Penta Oscuro comes in for the save to send them running.

Eddie Kingston video package is shown as he wants for all the fans to enjoy Forbidden Door. He’s looking forward to kicking Chris Jericho’s ass at the pay-per-view this weekend and again at BLOOD & GUTS.

Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee join us now as they are hyping up their Forbidden Door tag matchup. Keith wants for them to keep winning as he’s hoping they can get there as it’s obvious they aren’t on the same page considering what happened on this weeks’ AEW DARK show.

MATCH 2: Laynie Luck & Sierra (AEW TAG DEBUT) vs Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb

Sierra and Deeb lockup first as Deeb quickly gets her in a series chops and a submission holds. Laynie gets tagged in as Martinez gets the tag and quickly plants Laynie with a spinebuster! Deeb gets in a tag and plants an inverted deathlock on Laynie followed by overhead chops. Sierra tries running in as Martinez plants her with a punch and a chokeslam onto Laynie. Deeb follows up with a bridge submission hold as Laynie reaches to the ropes in time to break the hold. Martinez gets the tag now as Laynie is getting planted with chops. Deeb comes in as her and Martinez do a 1-2 combo on Laynie as Martinez clotheslines Laynie from behind. Sierra tries helping out her tag partner again but Deeb gets her in the serenity lock while Martinez has Laynie in brass city sleeper for the tap-out victory.

Winner:Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb (3:00)

Rating: N/R

GLORIFIED SQUASH. The real story here is Martinez and Deeb’s partnership as it is off to a rocky start. Both women are trying to prove their dominance over the other. It’s a case of anything you can do, I can do better.

Lee Morarity is with Jonathan Gresham backstage as Tully Blanchard crashes their interview segment as Tully wants his guys to have a championship opportunity. Seems Tully overheard Lee asking Jonathan for a shot at his ROH World Championship Title. Gresham has a problem with Tully’s demand as he feels they haven’t proven themselves yet. Instead, Gresham offers Tully to get his two best men to face him and Lee. Tully accepts gladly.

MATCH 3: HOOK vs DKC

HOOK with a quick kneebar takedown / submission as DKC gets to the ropes in time for a delayed ropebreak. HOOK lights up DKC in his midsection with strikes as DKC comes right back with ridge-hand chops. HOOK gets him in a overhead side-throw as he follows up with crossface strikes to the face, followed by the redrum to end this one.

Winner:HOOK (1:25)

Rating: N/R

SQUASH SQUASH SQUASH but at least it came off somewhat competitive but not by much.

MATCH 4: Jeff Cobb vs Cash Wheeler

We begin with a series of lockups as Cash gets a side headlock on Cobb. Cobb sends him into the ropes as Wheeler is met with a shoulder tackle as he quickly shakes it off. Cobb invites him to bounce off the ropes again as Wheeler instead kicks him on his left leg that’s tapped. Cobb gets in a side headlock as the technical game is on point here so far in this main event. Wheeler with a dropkick but he’s not able to get Cobb off his feet as we head into our last set of ad breaks. Main event match continues as Cobb has Wheeler in a backbreaker as Wheeler gets out of it and applies a rear chin-choke. Cobb looks like he’s about to pass out but instead sends Wheeler crashing in the corner to have Cash release his hold. Both men now trading punches as Cash tries looking for a backslide but Wheeler is to wide and strong for him. Wheeler now with strikes to Cobb as he sets up Cobb for a chop block. Wheeler elevates over the top rope and crashes onto Cobb outside the ring. Wheeler gets Cobb back in the ring as Cobb stops him from reaching the top rope. Both men fighting for position as Wheeler gets Cobb in a powerbomb for a kickout. Cobb tries looking for a backlip-bodysplash combo but misses! Wheeler tries to plant him with a swinging ddt but gets sent across the ring for his efforts. More series of counters from both men as Cobb drops Wheeler with a rack drop, followed by a snap german suplex, followed by the Tour of the Islands to end this one.

Winner:Jeff Cobb (8:25)

Rating: ***

Fantastic showing by Jeff Cobb. He was one of my favorites when I watched Ring of Honor on the regular. They gave him a great and strong AEW RAMPAGE in-ring debut here. Tony Khan and crew did this man right as they are sticking with the original blueprint that made Cobb likeable among fans. He is such a versatile big man. Cash Wheeler continues to put out classic and solid singles matches just like Dax Harwood. If you’re keeping track at home the past couple of months now FTR has been stepping up, and taking their game to another level.

Post-Match Great-O-Khan comes out to celebrate as Dax comes from behind him and attacks! Aussie Open comes out to attack Dax as Orange Cassidy and Ropangi Vice come out as it’s all chaos! Eddie Kingston comes from out of nowhere to attack Chris Jericho as he’s stabbing Chris Jericho with a pen from the announcers table. The action is spilling all over the place as this episode comes to an end.

End of Show