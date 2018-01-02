Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins Added to MLW: Zero Hour Card January 11th

– MLW announced today that Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins has been added to the MLW: Zero Hour event…

SANTANA GARRETT TO WRESTLE DEBUTING MJ JENKINS AT MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING’S JANUARY 11TH EVENT IN ORLANDO

ORLANDO – MJ Jenkins will make her MLW debut Thursday, January 11th in Orlando against the undefeated Santana Garrett. This match is the latest to be added to the stacked January 11th MLW: Zero Hour card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.

Known as the “Trifecta” for her pursuit of music, acting and wrestling, MJ Jenkins has competed all over the world including most recently in the Dominican Republic and Canada.

Trained in Brooklyn at the world famous Gleason’s Gym, Jenkins was trained by Johnny Rodz, one of the sport’s greatest trainers.

Santana, who has had enjoyed success in MLW thus far, recently was attacked by Priscilla Kelly twice for reasons still unknown. Can Santana keep focused on arguably her toughest challenge to date knowing Priscilla Kelly is looming? Or, will darkness once again creep into the picture for the “Modern Day Wonder Woman”?

Tickets can be purchased at: http://mlwzerohour.eventbrite.com.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

Matches signed for January 11th thus far include:

* Death Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* Super Fight: MVP vs. Low Ki (Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management)

* Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli

* Penta el Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

* Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta)

* MJF vs. Brody King

* Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins

The following wrestlers are also confirmed for the MLW: Zero Hour event:

* Jimmy Yuta

* Jason Cade

* Barrington Hughes

* Rhett Giddins

* The Dirty Blondes

* Saieve Al Sabah

* Vandal Ortagun

* Mike Parrow

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

MLW: Zero Hour is an all ages event.

MLW: Zero Hour will be available by January 18th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.