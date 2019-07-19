wrestling / News

Various News: Santino Marella and Damien Sandow Both Return At Battle Arts Pro Event, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Event, Match Added To Impact Wrestling Tapings

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Santino Marella

– Both Santino Marella and Damien Sandow made their return to wrestling last weekend at a Battle Arts Pro Wrestling show in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Marella had an “MMA-style” match with Randy Bynoe, which he won. Meanwhile, Sandow competed as “The Dao” Aron Stevens and beat Timothy O’Connor. Santino retired in 2014 and has made a few appearances since then. Sandow hadn’t wrestled since he retired in January 2017.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s epiode of Impact Wrestling:

*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Jessicka Havok vs. Madison Rayne.
*Mash-Up Tournament: Eddie Edwards & Moose vs. Cody Deaner & Rohit Raju.
*Mash-Up Tournament: Wentz & Jake Crist vs. Madman Fulton & Rich Swann.
*Mash-Up Tournament:Michael Elgin & Rich Swann vs. ???
*Mash-Up Tournament: Trey & Dave Crist vs. Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard.

– A match between Brian Cage, Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan, Jake Crist & Madman Fulton has been added to tomororw Impact TV taping in Windsor.

