Various News: Santino Marella and Damien Sandow Both Return At Battle Arts Pro Event, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Event, Match Added To Impact Wrestling Tapings

– Both Santino Marella and Damien Sandow made their return to wrestling last weekend at a Battle Arts Pro Wrestling show in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Marella had an “MMA-style” match with Randy Bynoe, which he won. Meanwhile, Sandow competed as “The Dao” Aron Stevens and beat Timothy O’Connor. Santino retired in 2014 and has made a few appearances since then. Sandow hadn’t wrestled since he retired in January 2017.

@courtneeyyg first ever wrestling show saw @AronsThoughts was shocked by him. #milenialslayer yet he is a milenial pic.twitter.com/d64bTpaGpD — Britishgoose (@jjq84) July 14, 2019

Damn I thought I posted this last night. This is the entrance video for my fight tonight, still strange to see my real name but this is a real as it gets. AND my back is pretty good today so we’re all systems go! Bell time is 7pm #DonKolovArena #Mississauga @BattleArts_PRO pic.twitter.com/9J13BDRCxl — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) July 13, 2019

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s epiode of Impact Wrestling:

*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Jessicka Havok vs. Madison Rayne.

*Mash-Up Tournament: Eddie Edwards & Moose vs. Cody Deaner & Rohit Raju.

*Mash-Up Tournament: Wentz & Jake Crist vs. Madman Fulton & Rich Swann.

*Mash-Up Tournament:Michael Elgin & Rich Swann vs. ???

*Mash-Up Tournament: Trey & Dave Crist vs. Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard.

– A match between Brian Cage, Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan, Jake Crist & Madman Fulton has been added to tomororw Impact TV taping in Windsor.