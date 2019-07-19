wrestling / News
Various News: Santino Marella and Damien Sandow Both Return At Battle Arts Pro Event, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Event, Match Added To Impact Wrestling Tapings
– Both Santino Marella and Damien Sandow made their return to wrestling last weekend at a Battle Arts Pro Wrestling show in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Marella had an “MMA-style” match with Randy Bynoe, which he won. Meanwhile, Sandow competed as “The Dao” Aron Stevens and beat Timothy O’Connor. Santino retired in 2014 and has made a few appearances since then. Sandow hadn’t wrestled since he retired in January 2017.
View this post on Instagram
Oh pro wrestling, how I missed you ! I was victorious in my first contest after 2 1/2 years. Very talented young man @irish_oconnor . However, when I was 19 or 20 , And I saw an advantage I capitalized . This is what I want to fix. No weakness, no entitlement, no mercy. #prowrestling #cobrakai #smile #cut #thedao #damiensandow #nwa #impact #aew #roh
@courtneeyyg first ever wrestling show saw @AronsThoughts was shocked by him. #milenialslayer yet he is a milenial pic.twitter.com/d64bTpaGpD
— Britishgoose (@jjq84) July 14, 2019
This pretty much sums up our relationship @AronsThoughts #ProfessionalWrestling #ProWrestling #ProWrestler @BattleArts_PRO pic.twitter.com/rnN69J1s1r
— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) July 16, 2019
Damn I thought I posted this last night. This is the entrance video for my fight tonight, still strange to see my real name but this is a real as it gets. AND my back is pretty good today so we’re all systems go! Bell time is 7pm #DonKolovArena #Mississauga @BattleArts_PRO pic.twitter.com/9J13BDRCxl
— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) July 13, 2019
Cool post match shot from @AndreaKellaway photography this past Sat, check out my Instagram (@themilanmiracle) for a match summary, @BattleArts_PRO #mississauga #prowrestling #toronto #prowrestler @BattleArtsMMA #ImpactWrestling #WWE also check me out on #RAWReunion this Monday pic.twitter.com/uF2kxWmvU1
— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) July 19, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Swipe left for a summary of my match this past Saturday at the first ever Battle Arts PRO @battleartspro show #ProWrestling #ProWrestler #ProfessionalWrestling #SportsEntertainment #MMA #Mississauga #Toronto I dedicated this match to my brother Pasquale that passed away 10 months ago, he never missed a show
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s epiode of Impact Wrestling:
*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Jessicka Havok vs. Madison Rayne.
*Mash-Up Tournament: Eddie Edwards & Moose vs. Cody Deaner & Rohit Raju.
*Mash-Up Tournament: Wentz & Jake Crist vs. Madman Fulton & Rich Swann.
*Mash-Up Tournament:Michael Elgin & Rich Swann vs. ???
*Mash-Up Tournament: Trey & Dave Crist vs. Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard.
– A match between Brian Cage, Tommy Dreamer & Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan, Jake Crist & Madman Fulton has been added to tomororw Impact TV taping in Windsor.
More Trending Stories
- Tyrus’ Lewd Text Messages to Fox Nation Co-Host Revealed
- October 2 Is Most Likely Start Date For AEW’s Weekly TNT Series, Two Days Before Smackdown Debut On FOX
- Streaming Numbers On B/R Live and FITE Down For AEW Fight For The Fallen
- More On RAW Reunion Being USA Network’s Idea, How A Similar Idea Was Planned For FOX, More