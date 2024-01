Santino Marella On TNA Getting On a Big TV Network: ‘They’re Working On It’

Santino Marella believes that TNA is headed toward a big TV deal at some point. The promotion’s TNA Impact airs on AXS TV and on YouTube for Impact! Insider, and Marella recently talked about the chances of getting on a bigger network during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“The way people consume the product is changing,” Marella said (per Fightful). “People stream it, but there’s still that stamp of approval you need from a big television network. That’s the only missing piece, and they’re working on it. Once we get on a channel that everyone can see, that’s when we’re going to change gears and blow up to the next level, and it’s like everyone wants to be a part of it when that happens.”

He continued, “It’s like buying the stock before the company blows up. You want to be there during that transition because it’s gonna be history, and it’s gonna happen. I’m very confident it’s gonna happen, everyone is confident it’s gonna happen. You want to be a part of it when it happens. Not a week later. You gotta be there during that moment.”