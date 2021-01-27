Santino Marella & Wife Expecting Another Child

– Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella announced this week on social media and WWE’s The Bump that he and his wife, Anna Babij, are expecting another child. You can see Santino’s announcement below.

Marella’s wife is expected to give birth in July. The former WWE Intercontinental & US champion Santino Marella tweeted, “This little nugget turned out to be so much fun we figured we’d have another one, July 2021 Marko will be a big brother! @CarelliBianca will be a big sister again. Anna & I are beyond excited for this addition to our adventure. #parents #baby”

Santino Marella’s oldest daughter, Bianca Carelli, is currently training to become a professional wrestler. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.