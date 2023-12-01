Santos Escobar Calls out Rey Mysterio for Only Thinking of Himself

Speaking recently on WWE’s The Bump, Santos Escobar shared his thoughts on Rey Mysterio, levelling a few accusations at the veteran (per Fightful). Escobar accused Mysterio of maintaining a pattern where he only prioritizes himself at the expense of his allies. You can find a highlight from Escobar and watch the full video below.

On his issues with Mysterio’s actions: “Yeah, I mean, to be perfectly honest, I don’t like the guy, I don’t respect the guy. But I do see a pattern there. I mean, let’s think about it. Dominik was the future of lucha libre. Then he wasn’t. Then I was the future of lucha libre. Then I wasn’t. Now, Dragon Lee’s the future of lucha libre. I wonder how that’s gonna end up. But like I said before, down to a tee, everything Dominik said, he was right. Rey only thinks about Rey. Rey only has time for Rey. Like I said before, I deserved to be the United States Champion, and who ended up becoming the champion? It was my desire to reform the LWO, and when we did it, who ended up taking over, bringing in new members, just doing whatever he wanted, and stealing the show? You know who.”