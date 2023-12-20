– During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, WWE Superstar Santos Escobar shared a story on how his father, wrestler El Fantasma, originally granted the family name to his cousin, not thinking Santo was tough enough to carry on the name of the family legacy. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Santos Escobar on his father El Fantasma still working in wrestling: “He just had a show in Atlanta like two months ago and he’s doing autograph signings, appearances, and whatnot, and I’m so happy he still does that, because he’s been not just my hero, my instructor, my friend, my executioner sometimes, early on in my career.”

On his father not thinking he was tough enough to carry the family name: “One of the things — and this is personal, but this is the truth — you know how in lucha libre you inherit your family’s name, your family’s tradition, whatever, my dad did not think I was tough enough to carry on with his legacy early on and he gave his name to someone else, my cousin … that made me just go ballistic because I realized that this life of always trying to prove yourself, with yourself, with whoever you see in the mirror, it’s also the same with your family.”