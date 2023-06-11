Santos Escobar Reflects On WWE Backlash In Puerto Rico, Working With Bad Bunny

On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Santos Escobar was featured, where he talked about a wide range of topics, including being part of Bad Bunny’s street fight with Damian Priest at WWE Backlash when making the save alongside Carlito, Rey Mysterio, Savio Vega and the rest of the LWO against The Judgment Day. You can check out some highlights below:

On traveling to Puerto Rico: “It was wonderful. I’ve never been to Puerto Rico before and there was several occasions where it was this close to going and then for whatever reason, I couldn’t. I’m really, really happy that finally I got to go to Puerto Rico. A premium live event, Smackdown, a premium live event and then having this. The only thing I wish I would have had a match. I’m a performer and I always want to do that for my fans, but that’s something we can circle back to because now we have an excuse to come back there or bring a premium live event to Mexico.”

On working with Bad Bunny: “It was such a beautiful emotion and all the things we did, we did interviews and we did activities with the kids from the island. That just being involved with Savio and Carlito and Bad Bunny, I mean, he’s the biggest artist right now. We’re in the ring with him. It’s surreal, isn’t it? I mean, I was just discussing this with my mom yesterday at her new house. How magical this last four or five months have been in my life. Like every wonderful thing. It stopped by the very next one and so on. And I’m just so happy that we’re all together enjoying this. And Puerto Rico was just like a cherry on top.”

On how big Bad Bunny is: “He’s big. Like being in the ring with Frank Sinatra back in the day, you know, like, I don’t know. He’s, he’s everywhere. And we’re right there with him. He’s having a match. He won the match and now we’re celebrating with him. He’s LWO.”

On getting to hang out with Bunny: Yeah, we did before the matches and then after the matches we had a little celebration. He was really happy. We were all happy because I mean when I’m performing. I’m fine because I’m doing the match so I know everything’s gonna be alright. But in this case, none of us had the match. He had the match, so he was the one that had to deliver and he delivered. So we were all really happy.”

