Santos Escobar Says Legado del Fantasma Winning Dusty Cup Will Complete Their Journey

– While speaking to Sportskeeda’s Rick Ucchino, NXT Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar discussed his Legado Del Fantasma teammates Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza competing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The team is currently scheduled to face Lucha House Party in the second round of the tournament. Below are some highlights.

Santos Escobar on Legado Del Fantasma: “It’s been a journey, and I think that’s the most important thing that I can bring to the WWE table and the NXT table is Lucha Libre. My roots, my tradition, my culture, my background. And I found in Raul and Joaquin, two brothers. They love and respect Lucha Libre. And I think that’s the most important thing that we can offer to the roster because we are true ambassadors of Mexican Lucha Libre. I think we have found our cohesive unit in the ring because we always show what Lucha Libre is all about.”

On why its important for Wilde and Mendoza to win: “I think it’s very important for Joaquin and Raul to win the Dusty Classic, and then to win the NXT Tag Team Championships because I think that completes the first part of our journey because I call myself the leader of leaders, and I think of them as leaders as well. I think the first and most important thing for them is to show the world what kind of leaders they are. And the way of doing it, just by winning the Dusty Classic and then, of course, becoming the NXT Tag Team Champions.”