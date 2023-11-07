Saraya Says She’s Done a ‘Social Media Cleanse,’ Told Ruby Soho To Do The Same

Saraya is in the middle of what she calls a “social media cleanse,” and she recently advised Ruby Soho to do the same. The AEW star spoke with The Cruz Show and said that she recently took her social media off her phone ion order to avoid the negativity. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On wiping her social media for now: “Right now, I have a social media clense where I completely take it off my phone. I don’t read the comments. I don’t see girls that look ten times better than me. I don’t see that kind of stuff. I try to avoid it. That’s a big part of it. The environment you put yourself in, the crew you have around you. You can have people who bring you down or you can have people that elevate you. Those are the people I like to be around, we all elevate each other. Social media is hell. The devil. Just take it off your phone.”

On telling Soho to do the same: “I had to say to my girl Ruby the other day. She did a wrestling match, and the wrestling community online can be very unforgiving, and they can be mean for no reason. They were just attacking her and she was texting me about it. ‘They’re just destroying us.’ ‘Delete it off your phone then it doesn’t exist.’ You feel a lot better when you don’t have it on your phone.”