Saraya & Toni Storm Turn Heel, Attack Willow Nightingale On AEW Dynamite
January 18, 2023 | Posted by
Saraya and Toni Storm have gone over to the dark side, attacking Willow Nightingale on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Storm face Nightingale in a one-on-one match. Storm picked up the win after Saraya distracted Nightingale, and after the match Saraya attacked Willow with Storm joining in.
Ruby Soho made the save for Nightingale as Hikaru Shida looked on. You can see a clip from the segment below:
#ToniStorm picks up the win, but @Saraya wastes no time in attacking @willowwrestles after the bell! Thankfully @realrubysoho was able to intervene in time, but what have we just seen from Saraya and Toni Storm? Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MHO8xaxU1D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023
