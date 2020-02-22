wrestling / News
Sareee Announces She Has Signed With WWE, Moving to US Next Month
– During today’s World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana event, Japanese women’s wrestler, Sareee, announced that she has signed with WWE (via Yahoo! Japan). She will be moving to the United States to begin her WWE career starting next month. You can check out some photo of Sareee making the announcement at the Shinkiba event earlier today below.
Sareee is 23 years old. She made her wrestling debut back in 2011. She’s competed and held titles in such organizations as World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana, JWP Joshi Puroresu, and Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling. She reportedly made the following statement on her contract signing (via translation):
“The contract with WWE has been completed, but I’ve told many people that I really wrestle Japanese women’s wrestling and that Japanese women’s wrestling is the best. I’ll prove it. I’ll do my best so please support me! I will travel to the United States after March. Asuka and Kairi Sane play an active part in WWE, and their popularity with Japanese female wrestlers is increasing.”
【超速報】2.22 #ディアナ 新木場#Sareee WWEと契約‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/RJIt2xTX8T
— 白姫まさ/マサ池田 (@martybear44) February 22, 2020
#Sareee が #WWE 参戦 一問一答「世界一の女子プロレスラーになる」 [ENCOUNT] https://t.co/GKmZHjnHJb
— 祐貴 (@VUK19840721) February 22, 2020
