Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout During Monday’s Raw Reportedly Not A ‘Work’

Fightful Select has released some additional details regarding the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation which took place at Monday’s WWE RAW and saw them walk out of the broadcast early due to frustrations with their creative.

The report notes that despite many sources reporting Naomi was scheduled to win the women’s six-pack challenge, she was not going to pin Sasha Banks. The plan for the match had Naomi and Banks not attacking each other and similarly, Doudrop and Nikki ASH would also not get involved with each other. Naomi was scheduled to win the match and then go on to lose to Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell.

Naomi and Sasha Banks felt uncomfortable or unsafe working with two of the four women in the match, although apparently, the two women concerned did not know this until WWE released their damming statement on the situation. Banks and Naomi were reportedly more frustrated with the fact that creative really was not there for tag team championships in the weeks that follow Hell in a Cell, both women want more stories for the women’s tag team division. The report also notes Vince McMahon decided to reference the incident and was feeding lines to commentary throughout the night, although it is not entirely clear which ones were his.

In terms of the main event that was, Petey Williams and Kenny Dykstra were the assigned producers for the Becky Lynch vs. Asuka match, although it remains unclear if they had any producing role in the six-way match. Molly Holly was at some stage relaying information to the women as per reports, although she produced Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville match. The report makes clear that they have no confirmation that any of the producers had any conflict with Sasha Banks or Naomi.

The report finally makes clear that this incident is not a work, and is a real-life situation, and while it is not a great one Sasha Banks and Naomi are not expected to be released according to backstage sources.