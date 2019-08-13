Sasha Banks Returns on Raw, Attacks Natalya and Becky Lynch (Pics, Video)

– The Boss came back on Raw, and she made her presence known with a vicious assault on Natalya and then Becky Lynch. Sasha Banks made her return after four months on tonight’s episode of the show, interrupting Natalya’s promo about her loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Natalya was wearing a sling and talking about how she wouldn’t have changed a thing despite Lynch being the better wrestler last night, and that they would do it again soon, before Banks came out sporting her usual purple hair. She hit the ring and assaulted Natalya, revealing she was actually wearing a wig and she has a new blue hairstyle. Banks proceeded to beat Natalya down in and out of the ring.

That brought out Becky Lynch, and she began brawling with Banks. Lynch got Banks out of the ring, but fell to a shot by Banks who took control and hit Lynch with a chair. Pics and video from the segment are below.

Banks has been off screen since WrestleMania 35, when she took a hiatus from WWE over her reported dissatisfaction regarding her and Bayley losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to The IIconics. A lot has been speculated since about her possible return, but nothing was confirmed until she came out on Raw.