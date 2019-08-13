wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Returns on Raw, Attacks Natalya and Becky Lynch (Pics, Video)
– The Boss came back on Raw, and she made her presence known with a vicious assault on Natalya and then Becky Lynch. Sasha Banks made her return after four months on tonight’s episode of the show, interrupting Natalya’s promo about her loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Natalya was wearing a sling and talking about how she wouldn’t have changed a thing despite Lynch being the better wrestler last night, and that they would do it again soon, before Banks came out sporting her usual purple hair. She hit the ring and assaulted Natalya, revealing she was actually wearing a wig and she has a new blue hairstyle. Banks proceeded to beat Natalya down in and out of the ring.
That brought out Becky Lynch, and she began brawling with Banks. Lynch got Banks out of the ring, but fell to a shot by Banks who took control and hit Lynch with a chair. Pics and video from the segment are below.
Banks has been off screen since WrestleMania 35, when she took a hiatus from WWE over her reported dissatisfaction regarding her and Bayley losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to The IIconics. A lot has been speculated since about her possible return, but nothing was confirmed until she came out on Raw.
RESPECT, @NatbyNature. #RAW pic.twitter.com/h4SsUBR4AV
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2019
IT'S BOSS TIME ONCE AGAIN.@SashaBanksWWE is HERE on Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/Pzk40lwmLl
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2019
WHAT?!
WHY?!
HOW?!@SashaBanksWWE is PICKING APART @NatbyNature! #RAW pic.twitter.com/qativ9eUim
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2019
#TheMan has seen ENOUGH!
It's a melee between @BeckyLynchWWE and @SashaBanksWWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/rypnQflAmL
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2019
NEW HAIR, NEW BOSS.@SashaBanksWWE is on ANOTHER LEVEL right now. #RAW pic.twitter.com/cWeBS3fYeP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 13, 2019
#TheMan just met #TheBoss.#RAW @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/mszyX8fIIN
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Scott Hall Claims He Won’t be a Mystery Partner for Chris Jericho for AEW TV Debut, Says He’s Loyal to WWE and Still Under Contract With Them
- Booker T On Being On TV For the Shockmaster’s Debut, Making WCW Debut as The Chain Gang
- Jim Ross Recalls Meeting Harley Race For the First Time, Referring Race vs. Dory Funk Jr. In an NWA Title Match
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Announcing Chris Jericho’s WWE Signing Before His WCW Contract Had Ended