Sasha Banks Shares Strange Message During Raw, Wants ‘That Feeling of Coming Home Again’

– As previously reported, Sasha Banks withdrew from her scheduled appearance on Wendy Williams today due to “personal reasons.” Some more insight on the situation can possibly be gleaned from an earlier cryptic statement she wrote on her Twitter page yesterday evening during Monday Night Raw, where she did not appear. You can read her full statement below:

“There is something about the way life happens today that makes it hard to look ahead. There are things that make it difficult to laugh; difficult to live the way you want. There are things that make it almost impossible to trust where you are, or to believe in where you want to be. You look around and life is happening way too fast. Sometimes it feels like the moments are gone. Everything happens all at once and right away. We’re marching towards a destiny we cannot understand, towards the kingdom of convenient. Then one day you look up and you can’t find the meaning. Your crisis of purpose and passion is acting up, but they tell you that that’s suppose to be normal. Well… I don’t want normal, I want magic; cause that’s the place that feels like home to me. That’s the place where I remember what dreams look like, where meaning is effortless, and purpose is simple. That’s the place where love still matters. I want that feeling of coming home again. I want to feel like myself…. I want that magic”

Banks’ tag team partner Bayley did appear on last night’s Raw, but Banks did not. Sasha Banks and Bayley lost the WWE women’s tag team titles to The IIconics last Sunday at WrestleMania 35.