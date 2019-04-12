UPDATED: Sasha Banks’s Husband Seemingly Alludes to Reports Of Her Quitting WWE On Twitter

UPDATE: Sasha Banks’ husband posted to Twitter with a message that seems to reference the reports that Banks tried to quit the company after WrestleMania over losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Sarath Ton, better known as Mikaze, seems to address the reports by stating that “there comes a time when passion and pleasure intersect with business and finances” and that while some may not understand your decisions, they will always be the right ones if you stay true to who you are.

The post is explicit about the idea of someone going away, with sentences like “They’ll talk about you. They’ll question whether you made a mistake. They’ll cry because they miss you. They’ll laugh and say good riddance.'” Obviously, he doesn’t openly name Banks or the situation, but the tone definitely fits the idea that Banks was unhappy with WWE and builds speculation that she might be exiting the company.

ORIGINAL: Following news from yesterday that Sasha Banks was so upset about WWE’s decision to take the Women’s Tag Team Titles off of her and Bayley that she tried to quit the company over WrestleMania 35 weekend and has now been sent home by WWE to cool off and decide if she really does want to quit, Banks has added more fuel to the story by unfollowing WWE and Vince McMahon on Twitter today and following several AEW accounts including the AEW official account, Cody Rhodes’ account, Kenny Omega’s account, and others. Several social media users pointed out the news to us on Twitter and we then went through the accounts she is currently following and she isn’t following WWE or Vince McMahon, though she is following the WWE Network and WWE NXT accounts.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Banks. Since WrestleMania 35, she cancelled a scheduled appearance on The Wendy Williams Show at the last minute, citing a family emergency, and appeared in a pic posted by Kalisto of the two and their spouses on vacation in the Dominican Republic.