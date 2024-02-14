Satoshi Kojima Wishes Fans a Happy Valentine’s Day

Satoshi Kojima has sent a Valentine’s Day message to fans. The MLW World Heavyweight Champion posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in Japan) to wish fans a happy holiday and remind them that it’s okay to eat chocolate bread.

Kojima, who beat Alex Kane for the MLW World Title at SuperFight on February 3rd, wrote:

“Today is Valentine’s Day in Japan. I like chocolate, but I prefer bread. Yes, it’s okay to eat chocolate bread. I’m happy to be able to eat both. But I get fat. But that doesn’t matter, brother!”

There you go. Enjoy your bread, folks.