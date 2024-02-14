wrestling / News
Satoshi Kojima Wishes Fans a Happy Valentine’s Day
Satoshi Kojima has sent a Valentine’s Day message to fans. The MLW World Heavyweight Champion posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in Japan) to wish fans a happy holiday and remind them that it’s okay to eat chocolate bread.
Kojima, who beat Alex Kane for the MLW World Title at SuperFight on February 3rd, wrote:
“Today is Valentine’s Day in Japan.
I like chocolate, but I prefer bread.
Yes, it’s okay to eat chocolate bread.
I’m happy to be able to eat both.
But I get fat. But that doesn’t matter, brother!”
There you go. Enjoy your bread, folks.
