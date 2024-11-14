– Major League Wrestling announced that Satoshi Kojima will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Title against Ultimo Guerrero on beIN SPORTS TV for the MLW TV tapings portion of Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot. The event is scheduled for Thursday, December 5 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Último Guerrero at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

🎟 Buy tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.com.

MLW has confirmed an inter-promotional showdown as Satoshi Kojima will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against CMLL legend Ultimo Guerrero on the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of the upcoming December 5 event in New York City.

The match was set in motion after Guerrero called out Kojima in September on social media. Guerrero demanded a shot at Kojima’s title, prompting MLW, CMLL, and Cesar Duran to negotiate the highly anticipated championship clash. That match was originally set for October but was forced to be rescheduled due to the hurricanes that impacted Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL.

Kojima is fueled by pride and honor as he seeks to fight the best from around the world. The only 2-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion in league history, Kojima looks to close out the year with a big title defense against one of Mexico’s all time best.

Ultimo Guerrero, a perennial main eventer and one of the most decorated luchadores in CMLL history. Widely regarded as one of the greatest luchadores of all time and a cornerstone of CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre). A multi-time CMLL World Heavyweight Champion, Guerrero has captured nearly every major title in the promotion, including the CMLL World Trios Championship, the World Historic Middleweight Championship, and the CMLL World Tag Team Championship. Known for his fierce rivalries with icons like Atlantis and Mistico, Guerrero’s feuds have headlined some of the most memorable events in lucha libre history. His technical skill, charisma, and relentless drive have earned him accolades such as being named Luchador of the Year multiple times and being voted into prestigious halls of fame. A master tactician and revered veteran, Ultimo Guerrero’s enduring legacy continues to this day.

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.