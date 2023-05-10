Savio Vega Says He’d Love To Be Bad Bunny’s Manager in WWE

Savio Vega made a return appearance to WWE at Backlash in Puerto Rico, and he says he’d love to make another appearance to manage Bad Bunny. The WWE alumnus appeared during Bunny’s match with Damien Priest and helped fight off The Judgment Day, and he said during an interview with Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted that he would be down for an appearance as Bunny’s manager at a future show and has even pitched an idea to WWE.

“To be honest, I’d love to. This story right there has roots, has many, many roots,” Vega said (per Wrestling Inc). “If they want to do it, hey, it’s there. You have many things. I already pitched something. The ball’s in their court. I know what we can do. But let’s see what happens.”

Vega has stayed active in the ring, most recently competing at SWF MegaSlam 2023 in late April.