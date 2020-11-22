Savio Vega Says The BSK Was Pitched To Be an On-Screen Faction, Why It Was Shot Down

Savio Vega is a member of the famous backstage WWE group known as the Bone Street Krew, and says that there was a pitch to make them on on-screen faction. Vega, who was part of the backstage clique which included Undertaker, Yokozuna, Rikishi, The Godfather, and more, discussed the group in an interview with Wrestling Inc. Some highlights are below:

On the formation of the group: “Well, you got Yokozuna, rest in peace [and] you got Mr. Fuji also there, but Yoko came up with the idea. We all hung out together. You got Fatu, which is Rikishi, you have Taker and you have Papa (Godfather). One day, the BSK was just born, and it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re going to be BSK.’ And we continued talking about things here and there, and here we are. Then you got The Kliq on one side. Then the other crew of the guys, ‘Oh, we’re going to call it this.’ I remember, I forget the name, it was Billy Gunn and [Road Dogg] Jesse James. ‘We’re gonna be there.’ We laugh a lot, but it was fun. We were gentleman, professionals, very straight to the point and happy to be with them and come back to be united. I’m happy.”

On the relationship between BSK and the Kliq: “We respected everybody and ourselves and their crew. There was some heat here and there, but everybody worked as a professional. We work for the company. We couldn’t have gang fighting because we worked for one company. The check comes in from one side. We couldn’t be tough guys that are going to beat everybody up or whatever, but we took care of each other, and a few things happened. We were all equal.”

On pitching the group as an on-screen stable to Vince McMahon: “One time we talked to Vince to be Ahmed Johnson in the BSK when I was in the BSK, and you have Ron, you got Crush, you got me and then you have, maybe by that time, Ahmed Johnson. And Vince looked at it and said, ‘It’s too strong. He’s too strong. We need to create balance,’ and in the moment, it’s like, ‘Okay, and we just continue working,’ but later, it’s like, ‘Well, if you have a strong team, super, mega strong, that makes your babyface strong too. And that way both go up, but that wasn’t the case. So later on, after everything broke, that’s when they brought in Ahmed Johnson.”