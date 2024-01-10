Savio Vega Says Shawn Michaels Asked Him Not To Use Superkick In WWE

Savio Vega says that Shawn Michaels asked him not to do a superkick when he was in WWE in the 1990s. Vega was a guest on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw and recounted how, when he was Kwang in WWE, Michaels came up to him and asked him not to do the kick anymore as it was his finish.

“I remember I was doing the kick as Kwang in WWF at that time and Shawn Michaels comes to me and says, ‘Hey, kid, can I talk to you?,'” Vega recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “[I said] ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Can you please don’t shoot that kick no more because that’s my finish and your kick looks better than mine [laughs].’ I remember that.”

He added, “I look at [Michaels] and say, ‘Okay, man, don’t worry.’ That’s when I started using the spinning kick.”

Vega worked as Kwang in WWE from 1993 through 1995. He eventually was reintroduced as Savio Vega, the childhood friend of Razor Ramon, and went on to have a run in the Nation of Domination before forming Los Boricuas in 1997. He exited WWE in 1999.