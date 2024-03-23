– During a recent edition of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, WWE official Scott Armstrong spoke on going from being a referee to a producer behind-the-scenes in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Scott Armstrong on going from being a WWE referee to a producer: “I’d gone to Hunter [WWE’s CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque] probably two years before they actually made me a producer.”

On the finish to Night of Champions 2013 helping him transition to being a producer: “It was so fun and such a cool way to transition, for me to go behind the scenes, and then I was [a] producer for probably, gosh, six, seven years. I had a good little run all the way to COVID. COVID took me out of the picture.”