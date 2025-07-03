Scott Armstrong’s Retirement Match Set For Next Weekend

Scott Armstrong will work the final match of his career next weekend for Diamond Championship Wrestling. DCW announced on Wednesday that the longtime wrestling veteran’s final match will take place at their Pay the Piper 2 show on July 12th in Theodore, Alabama.

The promotion announced:

“A LEGEND’S FINAL CHAPTER DCW: Pay the Piper 2 LIVE on PPV on Saturday, July 12th! Join us as Scott Armstrong, a Gulf Coast icon, 40+ year veteran of professional wrestling, and proud member of the legendary Armstrong family, steps into the ring ONE LAST TIME.”