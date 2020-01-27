wrestling / News
Scott Dawson Claims Harlem Heat Are ‘Hiding In Texas’
The Revival and Harlem Heat are still trading shots back and forth even though there’s been no build of a match between the teams on WWE TV. The Revival had a brief altercation with Booker T on the TLC Kickoff show back in December. Booker T even recently said that he and Stevie Ray are considering the match.
However, it hasn’t happened yet, and Scott Dawson had some thoughts about that on Twitter.
He wrote: “What could’ve (should’ve) been. You can’t hide in Texas forever. #FTR @BookerT5x @RealStevieRay”
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 27, 2020
