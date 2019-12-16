wrestling / News
Stevie Ray Reacts To The Revival Confronting Booker T At TLC
During the Kickoff Show for WWE TLC last night, The Revival confronted Booker T over what they felt were disrespectful comments, Booker’s brother and former tag partner Stevie Ray reacted to the segment on Twitter.
He wrote: “Hey @Scottdawsonwwe @dashwilderwwe If The Revival wants some, it’s very easy for you to get some because Harlem Heat is not hard to find!#HarlemHeat #TheRevival #WWE”
Dawson replied: “Stevie. This ain’t ‘97 bruh. Don’t get dealt with.”
Hey @Scottdawsonwwe @dashwilderwwe If The Revival wants some, it's very easy for you to get some because Harlem Heat is not hard to find!#HarlemHeat #TheRevival #WWE pic.twitter.com/Kn1ml7WEw6
— Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) December 16, 2019
Stevie. This ain’t ‘97 bruh. Don’t get dealt with. #FTR https://t.co/XR8WCOWbrK
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on His Controversial Bound For Glory 2018 Moment, If It Was a Work, Exiting Impact
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight