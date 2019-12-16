Stevie Ray Reacts To The Revival Confronting Booker T At TLC

During the Kickoff Show for WWE TLC last night, The Revival confronted Booker T over what they felt were disrespectful comments, Booker’s brother and former tag partner Stevie Ray reacted to the segment on Twitter.

He wrote: “Hey @Scottdawsonwwe @dashwilderwwe If The Revival wants some, it’s very easy for you to get some because Harlem Heat is not hard to find!#HarlemHeat #TheRevival #WWE”

Dawson replied: “Stevie. This ain’t ‘97 bruh. Don’t get dealt with.”