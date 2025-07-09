Scott Stanford Announces WWE Exit

In a post on Twitter, Scott Stanford announced that he was leaving WWE after fifteen years with the company. Stanford has had various roles in the company, including a host, personality and commentator. He shared a video of everyone giving him a standing ovation as he left the studio.

He wrote: “When you walk out of the studio on your last day @WWE ! 15 year run… nothing but love! Hope to make it back one day! @TripleH

@StephMcMahon @HeymanHustle”