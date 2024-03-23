Scott Steiner Recalls Changing Up His Look for Heel Turn in WCW

– During a recent Q&A session with Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recalled his heel turn and transition to singles work in WCW staring in 1998. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Steiner on his heel turn in 1998: “I love wrestling with my brother, proving that we’re the best tag team in the world but at some point it had to come to an end.”

Scott Steiner on changing his look after he turned heel: “I was at the point in my career where I was really pissed off. The next day [at WCW Nitro] a lot of people didn’t recognize who I was, even the announcers didn’t know who I was.”

On using the Steiner Recliner as his finisher: “I basically didn’t want the fans to cheer for because in my mind [if you’re a heel] and you get cheered, you should be fired.”