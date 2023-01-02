Scrypts Shares How He Found A Career With WWE

Speaking recently on the Tapis Rogue! podcast, Sidney Bateman (WWE’s Scrypts) shared the history that brought him to WWE from his background as a professional acrobat with Cirque du Soleil (via Wrestling Inc). Feeling less content with his pursuits in the circus arts, Bateman took advantage of an exchange opportunity with WWE and found that wrestling was his new passion. You can read a highlight and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On how he found his way from Cirque du Soleil to WWE: “It was 2019. We’re in Orlando and the first week the coach comes to us and goes, ‘Hey WWE wants to do an exchange with you. Would you guys be willing to go to their headquarters and train a day as a wrestler, then they would come here and train a day as a Cirque du Soleil artist?’ I said, ‘Heck, yeah. Been a huge fan of wrestling my entire life. Let’s do this.'”