SCRYPTS Recalls His Career As A Circus Performer and Acrobat

In an interview with Grapple Glory (via Wrestling Inc), SCRYPTS spoke about his road to WWE, including his time as a circus performer and acrobat. Here are highlights:

On taking a ten-week acrobat course: “We trained for nine weeks and then the 10th week, we put on a show. That was probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. First time in my life, [at] 11 years old, I was able to be a kid, doing something I actually enjoyed doing. [I] didn’t have to worry about no guns, no gangs, no drugs, no violence, no judging or nothing.”

On trying out for the circus: “I get to Montreal — three-year program. Struggles. Struggles, struggles, struggles. But … I wasn’t going back to St. Louis. And then, honestly, the rest is history.”