SCWPro Season’s Beating Results: Great British Tag League 2023 Playoff Match, More

SCWPro held its Season’s Beating event from the Blue Grass Community Center in Blue Grass, Iowa on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Tigre Amore defeated Niko Kline.

* ‘Primetime’ James Thomas defeated Carlos Oliva.

* Robin Steele defeated Malik Champion.

* Joeasa defeated Augustus Draven.

* JT Energy & Eric Eznite defeated Shane Hollister & Dustan Moseley.

* Jared Thumb defeated MFG.

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: Corn Boi (champion) defeated Johnny Wisdom.

* QC Cup – 12 Weapons of Christmas Street Fight: John Bonhart defeated Krotch (champion).