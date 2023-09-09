Sean Waltman Says He Got WWE Shares When Company Went Public, Talks WWE 2K22 Paycheck

Sean Waltman says that he received a number of shares of WWE stock when the company went public in 1999. Waltman spoke about his compensation from WWE then and now in a video from Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful:

On his royalty checks from WWE: “It could always be more. It depends on what it is. Got a nice check for WWE 2K22 last year. They had a special nWo one.”

On getting shares of the company when it went public: “30,000 shares. Yeah, there was a dozen of us that got stock options.”