Second Man Charged For Cyberbullying Hana Kimura

It was reported late last month that a man was charged for cyberbullying Hana Kimura, which led to her death last year due to suicide. That man was fined 9,000 yen ($80 USD), which many on social media thought was too light.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that on April 5, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police charged another man in his late 30s over messages he sent Kimura. He said things like, “Die, you stupid brat” and “You’re a waste.” When asked why he did it, he said he was simply joining in with what he saw others doing on her site.

Police have been studying her site after her death, where they found 300 posts from 200 accounts they considered to be cyberbullying. The statute of limitations in these cases is one year, so that gives them less than two months to charge anyone.