Serena Deeb Wants To Face Rhea Ripley In AEW-WWE Crossover Match

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Serena Deeb spoke about seeing Rhea Ripley backstage at AEW Double or Nothing and talked about a possible match between the two.

She said: “Anything is possible. It’s a cool place for the business to be at because for so long, it wasn’t like that, and it was very rigid, the very rigid lines of, ‘No, you can’t cross that,’ and now the lines are blurred. You mentioned Jordynne [Grace], I thought her match at that NXT pay-per-view was really good. I really respect her. She’s honestly somebody, yeah, I would love to get in there with Jordynne at some point. But I would say definitely number one is Rhea Ripley. When we were at the Performance Center together, we just had a really cool bond. I felt really close with her. I think of all the coaches, myself and Scotty 2 Hotty, we were kind of her people. I always had her back, I always tried to pep her up and encourage her. I know, and I’m not saying, ‘Oh, I knew,’ but I knew. I was like, this girl’s a star. Once she gets that right thing, forget about it, she’s gonna rise so fast, which she has. I actually saw her at Double or Nothing. I saw her, I couldn’t believe it when I saw her. I was completely shocked. We embraced each other, I gave her the biggest hug, and we seriously did not let go for like ten minutes. We were just standing there with our arms around each other. I cried multiple times. I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you, I knew it. You’ve persevered through so much.’ I love watching her. I think she’s the biggest star in women’s wrestling. I think her in-ring work is incredible, on top of all her character work. She’s number one. I told her that. In my personal opinion, she’s just operating at a level that, there’s a lot of great women, but she’s up here in my opinion. When I saw her, I was like, ‘I want to wrestle you so bad.’ I think for both of us, it’s a dream match, for sure.“