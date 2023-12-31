wrestling / News

Serena Deeb Teases Return At AEW Worlds End Zero Hour

December 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Worlds End Serena Deeb Image Credit: AEW

During the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Worlds End tonight, Serena Deeb teased her return to the company in a vignette. The video features Deeb talking about how she’s been out training and perfecting her various wrestling holds, but was ready to come back.

Deeb previously revealed that she had been dealing with health issues that kept her out of action, including seizures, but was cleared to wrestle again.

