Serena Deeb Teases Return At AEW Worlds End Zero Hour
December 30, 2023 | Posted by
During the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Worlds End tonight, Serena Deeb teased her return to the company in a vignette. The video features Deeb talking about how she’s been out training and perfecting her various wrestling holds, but was ready to come back.
Deeb previously revealed that she had been dealing with health issues that kept her out of action, including seizures, but was cleared to wrestle again.
SERENA DEEB ESTA DE REGRESO!!#AEWWorldsEnd pic.twitter.com/wfWviaAEA5
— AEW Argentina 🇦🇷 (@AEW_Argentina) December 31, 2023