wrestling / News
Services Information Announced For Late Thomas ‘Z-Barr’ Hirschman
July 23, 2020 | Posted by
Services information have been revealed for CZW alum Thomas “Z-Barr” Hirschman, who passed away earlier this week. As previously reported, Hirschman passed away at the age of 38.
According to PWInsider, there will be a visitation at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania at 10 AM ET on July 31st, followed by a memorial service at noon.
You can find out more information here.
More Trending Stories
- Muhammad Hassan Doesn’t Think He Could Play His Character In 2020, Says It Was Insensitive
- Eric Young on Leaving TNA For WWE, What Went Wrong in WWE, Says Vince McMahon ‘Made a Mistake’ With Him
- Colt Cabana on What He Appreciates About AEW, The Company Bringing an Indy Mindset to a Corporate Level
- Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset About Spots In Extreme Rules Match