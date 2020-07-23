wrestling / News

Services Information Announced For Late Thomas ‘Z-Barr’ Hirschman

July 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tom Z-Barr Hirshmann

Services information have been revealed for CZW alum Thomas “Z-Barr” Hirschman, who passed away earlier this week. As previously reported, Hirschman passed away at the age of 38.

According to PWInsider, there will be a visitation at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania at 10 AM ET on July 31st, followed by a memorial service at noon.

You can find out more information here.

