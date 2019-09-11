Session Moth Martina Reportedly Signs With ROH

– PWInsider reports that Session Moth Martina has signed a new full-time contract with Ring of Honor (ROH). According to the report, she will begin appearing for the company very soon. Additionally, her ROH deal will continue to allow her to wrestle for STARDOM in Japan, along with independent promotional dates in Europe.

Session Moth Martina has previously worked in ICW and Over the Top Wrestling. The PWInsider report notes that WWE had been looking to sign Martina and offered her a contract to work for the NXT UK deal. However, Martina reportedly turned down the NXT UK deal and opted to sign with ROH instead.