wrestling / News
Session Moth Martina Reportedly Signs With ROH
September 11, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Session Moth Martina has signed a new full-time contract with Ring of Honor (ROH). According to the report, she will begin appearing for the company very soon. Additionally, her ROH deal will continue to allow her to wrestle for STARDOM in Japan, along with independent promotional dates in Europe.
Session Moth Martina has previously worked in ICW and Over the Top Wrestling. The PWInsider report notes that WWE had been looking to sign Martina and offered her a contract to work for the NXT UK deal. However, Martina reportedly turned down the NXT UK deal and opted to sign with ROH instead.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Tried to Bring Brock Lesnar Back After His NFL Tryout Went South, Lesnar Being Burned Out
- Bruce Prichard Says That Rick Rude Hated Working With Ultimate Warrior, Talks Favorite Warrior Promo
- Killer Kross On Whether He’s Planning on Suing Impact, Reports of Heat Over Slammiversary Match
- Mojo Rawley Says a Lot of NXT Stars Don’t Consider Raw or Smackdown a Vertical Move