Seth Rollins Tops PWI 500, Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley Also In Top 3

The Shield are still the biggest stars in wrestling. Pro Wrestling Illustrated has released this year’s PWI 500 and Seth Rollins is on top for the second time of his career. He previously ranked #1 in 2019. It’s also a return to the top ten for Rollins, his first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is #2 this year after coming in first the year before. He has been in the top seven every year since 2014, except 2020 (where he was #14).

Jon Moxley is at #3, up three spots from last year. He has been in the top ten for three consecutive years.

This is also notable in that all three wrestlers make up the former WWE faction The Shield. This is the first time ever that a faction (current or past) has done that. In fact, you’d have to go back to 1995 to find a former regular tag team in the top three, as that was the year Diesel and Shawn Michaels made the top two.

The evaluation period for this list was July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022. The top ten includes:

1. Seth Rollins

2. Roman Reigns

3. Jon Moxley

4. GUNTHER

5. El Hijo del Vikingo

6. MJF

7. Kazuchika Okada

8. Orange Cassidy

9. Josh Alexander

10. Cody Rhodes