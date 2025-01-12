Seth Rollins Recalls His Reaction To Cody Rhodes’ WWE Title Win At WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins recently recalled his reaction to seeing Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes won the title from Roman Reigns at last year’s big show, and Rollins was asked about what it felt like to see Rhodes get the win in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Rhodes title win: “I had a different experience watching Cody win the title. I felt joy, probably a little bit of jealousy. I’ve never really been the guy who has been handed the ball that way. For the last ten years, it’s been Roman, for the most part, and then Cody comes back and he kind of gets that treatment as well. I’ve always felt like I wanted to be that person, and I could be that guy, but it just wasn’t for me in the eyes of the people who were making those decisions. There was this joy and happiness that we cross a proverbial finish line, certainly a little bit of professional jealousy as well.”

On his involvement in Rhodes and Reigns’ careers: “Look, Roman doesn’t get to where he’s at without me, I don’t think. I think he’d tell you that as well. Certainly Cody coming back, there is a reason why when he came back, I was the person they put him with. I don’t think he’s where he’s at if it’s not for me. I don’t mean that in a way that is arrogant, but I’ve always been the person who wanted to put the industry and company before my own personal desires. I was okay with it. If all did better, if the company did better, and the business as a whole was healthier, I felt like I was doing my part, even if it was kind of an ensemble.”